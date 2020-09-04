The Best New Launches From Parachute, Blundstones, and More

New Kids on the Block helps you navigate all the new and exciting launches from our favorite brands, all in one place.

Parachute Waffle Knit Loungewear Set: Waffle Knit and Parachute, sign me up. This new launch comes just in time for fall and will surely be my work from home uniform for the time being. The set comes in three colors and is lightweight, breathable, and looks damn cozy to me.

Parachute Waffle Knit Loungewear Set Buy on Parachute $ 149

Every Night Is Pizza Night: J. Kenji Lopez-Alt, one of my favorite chefs and author of the renowned The Food Lab, came out with a children’s book this week about a picky eater who figures out how to not be picky. Pizza is involved, and that’s all I need to know.

Every Night Is Pizza Night Buy on Amazon $ 16 Free Shipping | Free Returns

#150 Blundstone Boot: This week, the iconic boot brand celebrated their 150th anniversary with the release of the limited edition #150 boots that feature supple auburn leather and an array of unique details you won’t find on any other pair out there.

#150 Blundstones Boot Buy on Nordstrom $ 205

Mr. Coffee Iced Coffeemaker: Mr. Coffee’s are by far the most underrated coffee machine out there. They recently came out with an Mr. Coffee, Iced edition, that comes with a 22 oz. dual wall insulated tumbler so you can take your iced coffee on the go.

Mr. Coffee Iced Coffeemaker Buy on Target $ 30

Buck Mason M1 All-Day Antimicrobial Face Mask: These triple layer face masks come in a pack of five and help redistribute pressure away from the ears and neck so you can wear them all day. They have an antimicrobial coating as well.

Buck Mason M1 All-Day Antimicrobial Face Mask Buy on Buck Mason $ 30

