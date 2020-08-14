The Best New Launches From Sony, Burrow, and More

New Kids on the Block helps you navigate all the new and exciting launches from our favorite brands, all in one place.

Sony WH-1000XM4: Available for preorder now, and on-sale on the 18th, the new generation of Sony headphones combine everything we loved about the old plus some new features:you can quickly switch between Bluetooth devices with ease thanks to Sony’s new technology.

Sony WH-1000XM4 Buy on Amazon $ 345 Free Shipping | Free Returns

Brooklinen x Anchal Pillow & Throw: This new limited edition collection in partnership with Anchal, a non-profit that creates beautiful hand-stitched products made by women artisans in India.

Brooklinen x Anchal Pillow & Throw Buy on Brooklinen $ 269

Burrow Bento Credenza: Burrow is known for making excellent sofas and seating, but recently, they’ve ventured into taking over your entire living room. They just launched a new Bento Credenza, which is so versatile, it’ll work in any space.

Burrow Bento Credenza Buy on Burrow $ 775

Brightland Vinegars: We found the olive oil on Instagram and it tasted as good as it looked. To pair with the olive oil, Brightland recently launched a new line of vinegars. The vinegars include a raw champagne vinegar double fermented with chardonnay grapes and a raw balsamic vinegar double fermented with zinfandel grapes and blackberries

Brightland Vinegars Buy on Brightland $ 44

Windmill: The Windmill unit is so simple to install, and the design is absolutely breathtaking. When it’s not being used to pump cold air into your home, it also functions as an air purifier to help boost your indoor air quality.

Scouted selects products independently and prices reflect what was available at the time of publish. Sign up for our newsletter for more recommendations and check out our coupon site for more deals. If you buy something from our posts, we may earn a small commission.