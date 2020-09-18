Best New Launches from Tan France, Saucony, and More

New Kids on the Block helps you navigate all the new and exciting launches from our favorite brands, all in one place.

Etsy x Tan France: Stylish, minimal decor is at the heart of this collaboration with Etsy and Tan France from Netflix’s Queer Eye. The collection is filled with uniquely-shaped vases, mugs, candles, and more. It’s the perfect thing to gift yourself for some self care, but it’s also great to add to your list for gifting to friends and family.

Etsy x Tan France Buy on Etsy $ 40

Saucony x prinkshop: In preparation for this year’s election, sneaker brand Saucony partnered with prinkshop on WOMEN RUNNING, a collection of inspired running gear that donates 10% of proceeds to She Should Run, a nonprofit organization that supports female leadership in politics.

Saucony x prinkshop Buy on Saucony $ 110

Brooklinen Sheet Set: Brooklinen has launched three new sheet patterns: Syncopated Terracotta, Falling Dots, and Topography. Each is elegant, yet unique, and a perfect refresh for fall.

Brooklinen Sheet Set Buy on Brooklinen $ 198

Seventh Generation Zero: Seventh Generation just launched a line of zero plastic cleaners, including a hand wash powder, a kitchen cleaner powder, a laundry detergent, and more, too.

Seventh Generation Zero Buy on Grove Collaborative $ 7

Scouted selects products independently and prices reflect what was available at the time of publish. Sign up for our newsletter for more recommendations and check out our coupon site for more deals. If you buy something from our posts, we may earn a small commission.