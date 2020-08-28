The Best New Launches from Uniqlo, Away, Instant Pot and More

New Kids on the Block helps you navigate all the new and exciting launches from our favorite brands, all in one place.

Instant Pot Instant Pod: Known for its now-ubiquitous Instant Pot pressure cooker, the brand is taking on the caffeinated world. The new Instant Pod is one part coffee machine, one part espresso maker. You can use your favorite K-cups or Nespresso pods.

Instant Pot Instant Pod Buy on Walmart $ 119

hum by Colgate Smart Electric Toothbrush Kit: The newest smart toothbrush to hit the market from Colgate is all about sleek design and ease of use. It helps you to brush better, letting you know if you’re missing any spots. There are three modes to choose from, with an automatic two-minute timer.

hum by Colgate Smart Electric Toothbrush Kit Buy on Amazon $ 85 Free Shipping

The Pet Carrier: Traveling with a pet can be hard if you don’t have the right carrier. This new one from Away has all the things you could ever want from a pet carrier: washable sherpa bedding, a water-resistant lining, safety collar clip, latches that fasten to a seat belt, and a strap that secures the bag to luggage. It even has a side pocket with waterproof lining and drainage holes for things like water bowls.

The Pet Carrier Buy on Away $ 225

Uniqlo x Ines de la Fressange F/W 2020 Collection: The newest collection from Uniqlo x Ines de la Fressange makes you want autumn to hurry up and get here already. Deep hues, flowing skirts, and structured blazers give this new line a menswear-inspired feel throughout.

Nixon H2O Yeah! Bags: Made from recycled ocean-bound plastic bottles, each bag in this new collection takes up to 20 plastic bottles out of circulation. Everything from backpacks to fanny packs are now made from this recycled fabric.

