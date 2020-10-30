The Best New Launches from Uniqlo, L.L.Bean, Omsom, and More

New Kids on the Block helps you navigate all the new and exciting launches from our favorite brands, all in one place.

UNIQLO U HEATTECH: HEATTECH is the perfect innovation for winter. It’s breathable and comfortable to wear, but it keeps you warm. Like really warm. The newest collection to get added to the HEATTECH family is the UNIQLO U line, which is all about sleek, contemporary staples for everyone.

Women U HEATTECH Cotton Crew Neck Long-sleeve T-shirt Buy on Uniqlo $ 25

Men U HEATTECH Cotton Crew Neck Long-sleeve T-shirt Buy on Uniqlo $ 25

Omsom East Asian Line: With the launch of Omsom’s new East Asian line of flavorings, you can bring your favorite take-out options right to your kitchen. The new flavors include Yuzu Misoyaki, Spicy Bulgogi, and Mala Salad for a spicy, savory punch to your cooking.

East Asian Omsom Sampler Buy on Omsom $ 29

L.L.Bean x Todd Snyder Collaboration: Steeped in tradition, L.L.Bean is partnering with Todd Snyder on a retro-inspired collection that will be winter staples this year. From Bean Boot-emblazoned sweaters to camouflage button downs, this is also the perfect gifting collection.

Men's L.L.Bean x Todd Snyder Heritage Sweater Buy on L.L. Bean $ 199

Men's L.L.Bean x Todd Snyder Chamois Shirt with Trim Buy on L.L. Bean $ 149

Star Wars: The Mandalorian 3 Tin Collectors Pack: Today, the second season of the Mandelorian is now streamable. If you can’t get enough of Mando’s brooding heroism or Baby Yoda’s adorable, well, everything, this is the tea collection for you. It features three different tea blends: The Child Green Tea, Mysterious Black Tea and Warrior Herb Tea.

Star Wars: The Mandalorian 3 Tin Collectors Pack Buy on Amazon $ 40 Free Shipping

