The Best New Launches from OurPlace, Allbirds, and More

New Kids on the Block helps you navigate all the new and exciting launches from our favorite brands, all in one place.

Allbirds Tree Flyers When it comes to running shoes, the new Allbirds Tree Flyers might be one of the best new options on the market. Made with sustainable materials and a carbon footprint of less than 10kg, these running shoes are built both for performance and environmental consciousness. The shoes are the lightest running model made by the company while still offering significant support. I personally use the Tree Flyers nearly every day and each time I wear them, they are without question the coolest part of my gym gear. Buy at Allbirds $ 160

Toy Story Collection by Ruggable Ruggable’s newest line of doormats and rugs certainly tugs at the nostalgia heart strings. The Toy Story Collection by Ruggable is another addition to the ongoing Disney and Pixar collaboration which has resulted in probably the most charming doormat I’ve ever seen, the You’ve Got a Friend in Me. Additionally, the collection of course comes with a number of stylish and more understated rugs such as the Woody’s Roundup Stone Blue Rug. All Ruggable rugs can be detached from the rug pad to be washed easily in a washing machine for a quicker, more seamless cleaning in case of a spill. Shop at Ruggable $

Our Place X Selena Gomez For all your cooking needs, Our Place has been a versatile option with the flagship Always Pan serving as the perfect option basically any type of cooking you might want to do. The company recently launched the Our Place X Selena Gomez collaboration which features many classic Our Place products such as the Always Pan, Perfect Pot and Knife Trio in two new color sets: Azul and Rosa. The newly-launched product line also includes drinking glasses and dining plates. 10% of the profits from the line will be donated to the Rare Impact Fund, an organization dedicated to supporting mental health services. Shop at Our Place $

Dr. Squatch Black Hole Bar Soap Three Pack A major new player in the competitive world of soap, Dr. Squatch sets its bar soaps apart from the competition by using exclusively natural ingredients instead of heavily relying on chemicals. Dr. Squatch’s newest launch is the Black Hole Bar Soap. The bar soap is a part of the new Galaxy Bundle and is infused with Wild Plum Oil, Black Tea and Apricot Stone to improve exfoliating capabilities as well as overall skin health. Furthermore, the mix of ingredients also gives the soap a light plum scent that can add to the overall freshness. Buy at Dr. Squatch $ 22

Huckberry Proof 72-Hour Merino Ultralight Hoodie When it comes to sturdy apparel, Huckberry has long been one of the best at both curating other brands and creating its own in-house lines. The newest of these is the Proof 72-Hour Merino Ultralight Hoodie. Made out of Merino wool, the hoodie is made to serve as a transitional piece for shifting weather and is perfect for cool days as well as sun protection on warmer days. The versatile piece is a part of the growing 72-Hour Merino Collection alongside newcomers such as the Ultralight Quarter Zip and classics like the Pocket Tee. Buy at Huckberry $ 138

