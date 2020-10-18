Looking for Consistency and Support in the Kitchen? Let Rachael Ray’s Skillet Help You Out

Betrayal is buying a new pan you thought was going to be non-stick, only to have the coating fall off and into your omelette within a few uses. It’s nearly impossible to get excited about cooking when the tools you use don’t work or start to break down within months or weeks of buying them. Right now more than ever, when we are all spending more time at home, it’s crucial to have cookware that makes cooking easy and fun. Having a broken pan or a rogue blender shouldn’t be a barrier to making delicious food, but it so often is, especially with non-stick pans. Fortunately, Rachael Ray is looking out for all of us because she makes a non-stick pan that changed my life.

Over five years ago, I was gifted Rachael’s 10-inch skillet, and despite almost constant use there is still not a chip, scratch, or morsel of food to be found on it and as a result, it continues to be the only piece of cookware I own that I know will not disappoint. I will admit, there are plenty of great pans on the market, but none that I have found to be as affordable, durable, and trustworthy as Rachael Ray’s. This skillet works great on gas, induction, and electric cooktops - heating evenly and smoothly on any kind of stove without hot spots. The porcelain enamel on the skillet acts as the perfect, durable, lightweight insulator that can withstand intense use without showing wear and tear. The pan is both dishwasher and oven safe allowing for greater versatility when choosing recipes and a quick and easy clean up when dinner is over.

I am not embarrassed to admit that my longest relationship to date is with this pan. It has moved across state lines with me and continues to be the one item in my kitchen that I always know will work and help me cook a delicious meal. This pan has supported me in the kitchen as I’ve grown from a beginner chef to an experienced epicure - and isn’t that what we all want from a long term relationship?

Rachael Ray Classic Brights 10-Inch Skillet Buy on Amazon $ 30 Free Shipping | Free Returns

From things that are worth spending a little more on to products you never realized you needed, The Case For reviews make compelling arguments for products that’ll upgrade your life.

