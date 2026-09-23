These Canned Mocktails Won’t Make You Miss the Alcohol

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There was a time when not drinking meant reluctantly accepting a Diet Coke or borderline flat soda water while everyone else ordered something infinitely more exciting. Thankfully, those days are long gone.
Whether you’re sober-curious, California sober, taking a temporary pause from alcohol, or simply trying to avoid waking up with a headache after one too many spicy margaritas, there’s never been a better time to skip the booze.
In fact, nearly half of Americans don’t drink alcohol at all, and even those who do are drinking less, fueling an explosion of zero-proof beverages—including canned mocktails. Gone are the days of boring sparkling water and syrupy concoctions that taste like nothing but sugar water.
Today’s canned nonalcoholic drinks include everything from sophisticated sparkling aperitifs and botanical spritzes to functional sodas packed with ingredients like prebiotics, adaptogens, and nootropics. You no longer have to sacrifice flavor (or the fun of having something special in your hand) just because you’re skipping the alcohol. These are the zero-proof canned drinks worth stocking in your fridge.
Cornbread
$24
Cornbread Margarita Social Spritz (8-Pack)
This zero-proof (and cannabis-free) social spritz is designed to taste just like your favorite salty margarita without the morning-after headache. It’s infused with mood-lifting adaptogens and nootropics like lemon balm and L-theanine, and contains only 30 calories per can. Not a margarita person? It’s also available in three other flavors: Blue Lemonade, Cherry Lime, and Mimosa.
Recess Mood is a solid option for those looking to drink less alcohol, as well as wellness enthusiasts interested in traditional soda alternatives with added benefits. Each 12-ounce can contains a sparkling blend of infused tea, magnesium, and adaptogens to support a calmer headspace and whole-body relaxation. They also have a collection of cocktail-themed cans (margarita, cosmo, etc.) that taste almost as good as the real deal.
The founder of Ghia said one of her motivations for starting the brand was to "take back the word 'drinking' from alcohol." These ready-to-sip, spirit-free apéritifs are perfect for happy hour, elevated picnics, and al fresco appetizers. They’re not too sweet, slightly sparkling, and—at just 8.4 ounces—cute.
Infused with a blend of adaptogens, botanics, and nootropics, this tasty canned mocktail is more than just an alternative—it delivers a gentle mood boost without the consequences. It also contains Reishi Mushroom, L-Theanine, and L-Tryptophan to help support relaxation and a sense of calm sans sedation, making it great for those who get nervous in social settings.
Mingle makes alcohol-free, low-sugar versions of classic cocktails. We're talking key lime margarita, pineapple paloma, cranberry cosmo, and blood-orange mimosa—all without the booze, excess sugar, and next-day regret.
Juni was co-founded by podcaster Jay Shetty and his wife, Radhi Devlukia. These ready-to-drink cans contain green tea, naturally sourced vitamins, and adaptogens like reishi mushroom and ashwagandha. Each can has only five calories and has zero grams of sugar.
Mockly was developed by Jesse Carr, a star bartender and mixologist based in New Orleans. Crisp and juicy, the booze-free drinks are meant to have bold, complex flavors without trying to mimic real cocktails.
Hiyo Social Tonic is an organic, nonalcoholic seltzer. With each 12-ounce, 30-calorie can, you'll get a light, tasty blend of botanical extracts, fruit juices, and functional ingredients (think ashwagandha, L-theanine, and lion's mane) that promote a chill mood.
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