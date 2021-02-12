Here’s What to Shop From Nordstrom’s Presidents Day Sale

If you’re looking to get some shopping done over the long weekend, Nordstrom is just the place to check out. They are having a Winter Sale through February 21st where they are taking up to 50% off clothing, home goods, and more. We’ve scoured through all the deals they have to offer, and hand picked some favorites, just for you.

4 Pack Adult Pleated Face Masks: This four pack of masks will keep you protected and in style, too. Each mask is washable, reusable, and adjustable.

4 Pack Adult Pleated Face Masks Down From $20 Buy at Nordstrom $ 7

Casper Foam Pillow: This is one of my favorite pillows. I feels like a down pillow, but is as supportive as a memory foam pillow. You’ll never have a better night's sleep.

Casper Foam Pillow Down From $119 Buy at Nordstrom $ 80

Adidas Classics Primeblue Track Pants: Looking for some athleisure pants? These classic three-stripe Adidas pants will keep you ready to move from hitting the gym, to hitting the office (which for me right now, are the same room).

Adidas Classics Primeblue Track Pants Down From $65 Buy at Nordstrom $ 39

Transit II Down Jacket: North Face makes one of the best puffer jackets around. This jacket is water repellent, machine washable, and boasts a 550-fill-power-goose down lining to keep you warm no matter what.

Transit II Down Jacket Down From $249 Buy at Nordstrom $ 124

