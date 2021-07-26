The Best Items to Buy During Nordstrom’s Anniversary Sale

Growing up in Mall Country — aka Bergen County, NJ — I know my way around a department store. Nordstrom has been (and probably always will be) a stalwart of finds for me and Nordstrom Rack is one of my most-shopped stores. Well, if you’re familiar with Nordstrom like I am, you look forward to summer, because it’s Nordstrom’s Anniversary sale.

What is the Nordstrom Anniversary sale and why does it matter so much? Well, unlike traditional sales, where stores discount items that have been around for a bit, Nordstrom changes things up. Shoppers gain access to brand new items, ones that have not hit the floor and are launching in the fall, at a discounted price. They stay at that price for the entirety of the sale before going to their original MSRP afterward. That means you’re getting newly launched goods for a deal before they even make it into stores.

We’ve rounded up some top-tier items to pick up while they’re on sale and before their prices go up for good. From home goods to clothing, there’s something for everyone in the Nordstrom Anniversary Sale.

Fellow Stagg EKG Electric Kettle: We at Scouted love Fellow and their trendy, but extremely functional coffee gadgets. This electric kettle is perfect for coffee aficionados and tea drinkers alike, with variable temperature control and a hold feature that maintains your water temperature for up to an hour.

React Phantom Run Flyknit 2 Running Shoe: These sock-like running shoes are the perfect thing to hit the pavement in. The cushioning absorbs impact and distributes weight while the Flyknit upper helps keep a snug, comfortable fit without weighing you down.

Marimekko Lokki Bath Towel: There’s really nothing like upgrading your bath towels to something you truly love. These towels from Marimekko are 100% cotton and feature the brand’s signature wave-like pattern. Grab the matching hand towel if you’re feeling spicy and want to pretend that Architectural Digest is coming over later.

Assorted 2-Pack Ultra Performance Boxer Briefs: When it comes to innovative design, look no further than SAXX. The brand specializes in underwear that is supportive and breathable, with a pouch design and moisture-wicking fabric.

Hydroflask 32-Ounce Wide Mouth Cap Bottle: A large-mouthed water bottle is a necessity these days, especially if you’re bad at staying hydrated. The Hydroflask bottles will keep your water cold for up to 24 hours and the wide opening allows you to refill with ease.

Jumbo Skin Perfecting Exfoliant: Paying attention to your skin has always been important, but even more so now as we go back out into the world and socialize with friends and colleagues. This toner helps resurface your skin while treating any potential breakouts you may have (hello, Maskne) thanks to the salicylic acid.

Men's Core Stretch Woven Shorts: Workout gear, athleisure, athleticwear — whatever you want to call it, it’s a big thing right now. These shorts from Zella combine breathable fabric with a streamlined silhouette you could rock at the gym or the bar.

