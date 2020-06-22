Here Are Our Favorite Items on Sale During Amazon’s Big Style Sale

It’s been too long since we’ve had a good old fashioned shopping spree. Thankfully, this week, Amazon is having a fashion week, where they are bringing together all kinds of clothing brands, like Reebok, Ray Ban, Calvin Klein, J. Crew, and plenty more, to throw one big sale. There’s going to be a ton to sort through, but don’t fret, we’ll be highlighting sales that are going live each and every day to keep you in the know. Here, we’ve rounded up some of our favorite items on sale. We’ll continue to update this page as more sales go live. Happy shopping!

Adidas

Adidas Club 3-Stripe Shorts: These classic shorts are lightweight, breezy, and perfect for summer.

Adidas Trefoil Tights: Adidas makes some great tights and these are no exception. These are made of polyester spandex and will hug your legs, almost like a second skin.

Calvin Klein

Calvin Klein Micro Stretch Boxer Briefs: These boxer briefs are comfortable, lightweight, and come in a pack of three. Get two packs and you’ll be set for the week. Well, almost.

Calvin Klein Modern Cotton Bralette: This is not a sports bra, but it’s still a very comfortable, stylish bralette to add to your repertoire.

J. Crew

J.Crew Pull-on Tassel Tie Shorts: These 100% Polyester shorts have a drawstring closure and come in three different and unique colors.

J. Crew Striped Short Sleeve Polo: This striped polo shirt is made from lightweight cotton so it’s breathable, stylish, and perfect for summer.

Kenneth Cole

Kenneth Cole New York Liam Sneaker: This is the perfect white sneaker to rock this summer. It has a leather upper and a classic silhouette that goes with anything and everything.

Kenneth Cole Fine Glass Wedge Sandal: These 2” wedges have a slingback and come in nine different colors so you can pick your favorite.

Levi's

Levi's 501 Original Fit Jeans: The 501 fit is the classic, original, Levi’s jean. You cannot go wrong with these and they’ll never go out of style.

Levi's Mid Length Shorts: You have to have a pair of jean shorts for summer. These are machine washable, and have a little cuff at the hem, for a stylish look.

PUMA

PUMA Suede Smash V2: These classic sneakers come in over 25 different colors. They are 100% leather and make for the perfect casual yet athletic sneaker.

PUMA Swagger Leggings: These 90% cotton, 10% elastane tights are extremely comfortable and sweat-wicking. Plus, they come in 19 different colors.

Ray-Ban

Ray-Ban Original Wayfarer Wayfarer Sunglasses: You can’t beat the original Wayfarer sunglasses. These lightweight frames come in both polarized and non-polarized options.

Ray-Ban Clubmaster Metal Square Square Sunglasses: Clubmasters are another classic Ray-Ban style. They come in a handful of color options, with both dark and light lenses.

Watches

Timex Weekender Chronograph: This is such a simple watch. It comes in 17 different colors and will go with any outfit. It’s a true classic.

Daniel Wellington Classic Glasgow Watch: This rose gold watch has a nylon band that makes it a great summer watch. The face is simple, yet elegant.

