Learn New Skills With These Online Classes

If you’re looking for a way to stay occupied, you could bake bread or pick up a new hobby, but better yet, why not go back to school. Online classes are a great way to learn a new skill during this time. Whether that’s how to make a great cup of coffee or learning how to invest, online sites like Coursera, Skillshare, Masterclass, Udemy, and more, are great places to start learning and growing. To help out, we’ve rounded up some great classes.

FOR BECOMING A BARISTA

Bring Coffee Home This Breville class is so cool. Included in the price is two bags of coffee, a Barista kit, and a training lesson with two Barista World Champions. Since you can’t go to your favorite coffee shop, why not learn how to make the perfect cup of coffee from two masters? Buy on Eventbrite $ 100 Free Shipping | Free Returns

FOR LEARNING TO COOK

Think Like a Chef I think one of my biggest issues in the kitchen is as much as I think I know what I’m doing, most of the time, I’m really just free-balling it. Sometimes that works out in my favor, other times it ends in disaster. This class is a great way to understand what goes on in the mind of a chef, and since you’re cooking more now, why not put your skills to the test? Buy on Skillshare $ 100 Free Shipping | Free Returns

FOR LEARNING HOW TO INVEST

Investing in Stocks I’m not so sure now is the best time to invest as I haven’t taken the class yet. However, now is definitely a great time to learn to invest and to learn about mutual funds, ETFs, GARRP, and more of that good stuff. Buy on Udemy $ 13 Free Shipping | Free Returns

FOR LEARNING HOW TO WRITE

Dan Brown Teaches Thrillers Now’s a great time to crank out that novel you’ve been saying you were going to write for the last 10 years. Something that is really hard to perfect in writing is the thrust of a story, but Dan Brown, New York Times best selling author of The Da Vinci Code, is a master. Take this class, and you’ll be well on your way with your novel. Buy on Masterclass $ 15 Free Shipping | Free Returns

FOR LEARNING HOW TO SEW

Sewing 101 Whether you’re rusty or just have no idea, now is a perfect time to take up sewing. Not only can you make your own cloth facemask, you can also become a DIY fashion designer. It’s a pretty fun, and honestly, easy skill to learn. Buy on Udemy $ 11 Free Shipping | Free Returns

FOR LEARNING HOW TO KEEP THINGS TIDY

Tidy Up Your Home Marie Kondo Keeping things tidy isn’t so much of a skill is it as a state of mind. Now’s a great time to change your habits on where things go, from the master, Marie Kondo. Who knows, you might come out of this an entirely different person. Buy on Udemy $ 60 Free Shipping | Free Returns

FOR LEARNING HOW TO BE HAPPY

Science Of Well Being This Yale course isn’t just free, people, it’ll make you happier too. You’ll engage in a series of challenges designed to increase your happiness and build more productive habits. I think, in a time when we’re all at risk from getting a little depressed and unproductive, this course should be required. Buy on Coursera $ 0 Free Shipping | Free Returns

