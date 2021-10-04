If You Must Sleep On Cotton Sheets, Sleep On These from Riley Home

Scouting Report: The Riley Home Organic Cotton sheets are the only cotton sheets you need from now on. They're soft, breathable, and only get better after washing.

Bad bedding can sometimes be the catalyst for a horrible night's sleep. They bunch up or slip off the mattress in the middle of the night. Or they're scratchy or loud and make sleeping uncomfortable. I had thought that I would have to settle for sheets that always had something slightly wrong with them until I found the Riley Home Organic Cotton sheets.

Don't get me wrong, I love linen sheets more than anything, but sometimes you want something a little more substantial. Soft to the touch, breathable, and lightweight, these sheets are unlike any other cotton sheets I've slept on before. They're immediately soft out of the package and only get softer after you wash them. According to the brand, the cotton is sustainably made and non-GMO, which means you can feel good about keeping it in your home. Each set is individually garment dyed making them all unique, which isn't something you can say for most bedding. The sets come in five neutral shades, ranging from deep charcoal to a classic white — I opted for the Oatmeal to balance the warm tones of my quilt.

These are now the sheets I look forward to putting on my bed, so much so that I'd like to buy all four other colors and rotate, basically ignoring all my other previously favorite sheet sets.

