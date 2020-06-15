These Classic Lawn Games Will Transform Your Backyard

If you’re not already in the process of transforming your backyard into an oasis to spend time in this summer, I highly recommend doing so. And while you need to upgrade your BBQ, maybe even get a kiddie pool, and should definitely be getting something to repel mosquitoes if you have them, there’s one thing this summer needs more than anything: games. Whether you’re just with your partner or with the entire family, yard games are a great way to spend more time outdoors and spend more time together. Plus, if you win, you get to brag. So what’s not to like? Here are some of our favorite yard games to make your backyard that much more entertaining.

FOR CORNHOLE

Cornhole Set Cornhole is one of my favorite games. Easy to play with a beer in one hand, cornhole is like a mix of shuffleboard and horseshoes. This set from Etsy is great because you can paint it up with your own design. It also has lights around the hole so you can play during twilight. Buy on Etsy $ 209

FOR BOCCE BALL

Go Sports Bocce Ball Set If you’re not a Bocce Ball fanatic, this is the summer to become one. This set comes with a pallino (the small ball to hit), measuring tape so you can measure who comes closer to it, and eight balls, four of each color. Buy on Amazon $ 53 Free Shipping | Free Returns

FOR SPIKEBALL

Spikeball Spikeball might just be the most intense game on this list. It’s definitely the most fun, too. It comes with a trampoline and a ball, so you can smash the ball at your opponents. Think of it as volleyball, but the point is to hit it into the net as hard as you can. Buy on Amazon $ 56 Free Shipping | Free Returns

FOR CROQUET

Croquet Set Croquet is an excellent lawn game, and this set looks professional. It comes with four mallets, four chip-resistant colored balls, nine wickets, and a carrying bag so you can easily store the entire set when you’re not playing. Buy on Amazon $ 295 Free Shipping | Free Returns

FOR HORSESHOES

Franklin Horseshoe Set This horseshoe set comes with two steel stakes and four horseshoes so you can get throwing. Horseshoes is such a simple, easy game to play, and this set will last you a long time. Buy on Amazon $ 43 Free Shipping | Free Returns

FOR LAWN DARTS

Lawn Darts Lawn darts are a great way to get outside and practice your aim. Better yet, this set glows in the dark, so you can chuck neon blobs through the summer night into lit up hoops. Buy on Amazon $ 15 Free Shipping | Free Returns

FOR GIANT JENGA

Giant Jenga Jenga is fun, but what about giant Jenga? This tower starts at two feet high and gets up to five feet if you’re good enough. You can play with as many players as you want, and is always a fun thing to bring out when you’re just hanging. Buy on Amazon $ 130 Free Shipping | Free Returns

