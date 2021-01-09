These Soma Pajamas Are The Best Pajamas I've Ever Worn, Hands Down

I am happy to say I have officially become the type of person who wears matching pajamas to sleep, and I have these Soma Cool Nights Sleep pajamas to thank for that. Gone are the days of being the type of person who throws on an old oversized t-shirt and a pair of comfy shorts before crawling into bed.

Soma’s Cool Nights Sleep pajamas are made of super lightweight rayon fibers that make the PJs luxuriously soft, silky, and cozy all at once. This fabric is offered in a variety of different kinds of pajamas, like pants, button-down shirts, nightgowns, shorts, tees, and tanks. I own a few matching sets of button down tops with ankle-length pants, and I’m basically obsessed with them.

I think it’s important to note that I almost never used to wear long-sleeve shirts and long pants to bed, because I couldn’t stand feeling overheated at night. When I first received this set, I was hesitant to try it for that reason, but after just one night, I was pleasantly surprised. The fabric really is cool to the touch, and while it still keeps me warm, it never makes me feel like I’m too hot. It’s just incredibly comfortable, and I love how it feels silky soft without ever feeling like it’s sticking to my skin. The fabric truly is amazing, and I could wear these PJs all day long — actually, I have, if we’re being honest.

Another thing I love is the versatility of the pieces. There’s a wide range of prints available, and you can mix and match depending on if you want shorts with a short-sleeve shirt, cropped pants with a long-sleeve shirt, or more of a nightgown with shorts. It’s a fun way to ensure that these will work for any season (although I have worn my long-sleeve pair in the summer almost as much as the winter).

Lastly, I love how these are actually cute and affordable. So many pajama sets either look like they belong on my grandma (which is fine, I’m just not ready to look like a grandma yet) or they’re super pricey for seemingly no reason. These come in at a great price point and the prints are really fun (there are also solids available, if you’re more into that). I wouldn’t feel embarrassed to be caught in these in the middle of the day, and I actually feel pretty cute when I go to sleep. Will I ever wear another pair of pajamas? Probably not.

Cool Nights Pajama Sets Shop at Soma $

