These Pantry Essentials on Amazon Are Perfect for Stocking Your Kitchen

If you’re working from home right now, you’re probably cooking a lot more than you’re used to. Making trips to the grocery store can be tricky, so the real question is what should you buy and what should you leave behind? To help cure your Omnivore's Dilemma, and ease your navigation through Amazon’s digital market, we’ve rounded up some of the pantry staples you can get on Amazon, to keep your kitchen stocked and your taste buds satisfied.

California Olive Ranch Extra Virgin Olive Oil A really good, quality olive oil might be the most important thing on this list. You might be tempted to go cheap here, but I say, go for it instead. Good olive oil makes any dish you’re making taste exponentially better. Buy on Amazon $ 8 Free Shipping

La Brujula Sardines in Olive Oil One Daily Beast staffer admits to “eating canned fish out of the tin like a cat.” You could do that. I also do that. But it’s great for sandwiches, pastas, honestly, whatever you’re cooking up. Buy on Amazon $ 11 Free Shipping

Arosis Dry Giant Beans If you’re not in on the heirloom bean craze, now is a great time to join. I use these beans to make soups, stews, beans on toast, whatever. It’s a plant based protein that’s incredible and easy to stock up on, too. Buy on Amazon $ 12 Free Shipping

Mae Ploy Red, Green, and Yellow Curry Paste Curry paste is a must in my pantry. This is excellent for leftover vegetables, rice, and whatever else is in the fridge. Just throw it in your trusty non-stick pan and you’ve got a curry going. Buy on Amazon $ 15 Free Shipping

Tasty Bite Channa Masala I cannot praise Tasty Bite food enough. It’s shelf-stable Indian food that you can heat up super easily. It shouldn’t taste as good as it does. It’s incredible. It’s one of those things I use while I’m camping, but is also great for when I’m just at home, to throw over some couscous or rice. Buy on Amazon $ 5 Free Shipping

Skippy Creamy Peanut Butter I have a feeling I’m going to catch a lot of flack from Jif lovers out there, but Skippy is where it is at. I put PB in just about everything. Buy on Amazon $ 3 Free Shipping

BjornQorn Made with Nooch (Nutritional Yeast), BjornQorn is a Scouted Favorite for sure. I can, admittedly, eat a whole bag of this in one sitting. However much you buy, I guarantee, you’ll be back for more soon. Buy on Amazon $ 46 Free Shipping

De Cecco Pasta I can’t get enough pasta, and De Cecco is my go-to brand. What else do you really need to know? Buy on Amazon $ 3 Free Shipping

Rao’s Homemade Marinara Sauce I’m going as far as to say that Rao’s makes the best pasta sauce. I don’t know what it is exactly but they have that secret down pat. Add some red chilli flakes to make it spicy. Buy on Amazon $ 6 Free Shipping

Arrowhead Mills Buttermilk Pancake & Waffle Mix I think we’re all in need of some pancakes. Or waffles. I’m not going to pick sides in this age old battle between waffles and flapjacks. This mix is something I have on hand so I can make whatever I’m feeling like in the morning. Buy on Amazon $ 5 Free Shipping

