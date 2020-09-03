To Keep Your Backyard Warm This Fall, You’ll Need One of These

If you’re lucky enough to have a backyard, odds are you’ve been spending way more time in it this summer. As the seasons change and temperatures start to mellow out, you might wonder how you’ll stay outside when it's chilly. Well, now is the perfect time to invest in a patio heater. They can instantly transform your backyard into a place where you can spend more time, even when it’s a little cold out. To help pick the perfect one for your space, we’ve rounded up some best-selling options.

FOR PROPANE

Avanti Patio Heater This click-to-start patio heater has a rust resistant coating so you can leave it outside rain or shine. It uses propane and outputs 47,000 BTUS and also has a safety shut off valve. Best of all, it has wheels, making it easy to move to wherever you’re sitting or out of the way when it’s not in use. Buy on Amazon $ 99 Free Shipping | Free Returns

FOR INFRARED

TRUSTECH Patio Heater If you’d prefer electric over propane, this is a great option. It can output 1500W, and the head and the height of the heater can be easily adjusted. Plus, there is a LED nightlight so you can see what you’re doing in the dark. Buy on Amazon $ 140 Free Shipping | Free Returns

FOR A STYLISH OPTION

Legacy Heating Patio Heater Patio heaters can look a little dull. This one spices things up with a visual flame. It outputs 40,000 BTUs and it really is an easy way to transform your backyard into your new favorite spot to dine al fresco. Buy on Amazon $ 188 Free Shipping | Free Returns

FOR A WALL MOUNTED OPTION

Dr. Infrared Patio Heater If you’re looking to save some space on the ground, try mounting your heater on a wall. This can output 1500W and comes with a remote so you can easily control the heat settings. It’s also made with durable and weatherproof aluminum, which is excellent since you probably won’t want to take it off the wall whenever it’s not in use. Buy on Amazon $ 111 Free Shipping | Free Returns

FOR A FIREPIT, INSTEAD

TACKLIFE Propane Firepit Maybe you’re more of an “actual” fire person instead. This propane fueled fire pit will keep you warm with a 50,000 BTU output, and it functions as a table for your patio when not in use. It has an ignition switch and you can easily control the level of the flame with the knobs. Buy on Amazon $ 180 Free Shipping | Free Returns

Scouted relentlessly tries new products and scours the internet to recommend the best things for upgrading your life – so you don’t have to. Whatever you’re looking for, we’ve got you covered.

Scouted selects products independently and prices reflect what was available at the time of publish. Sign up for our newsletter for more recommendations and check out our coupon site for more deals. If you buy something from our posts, we may earn a small commission.