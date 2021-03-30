This Is The Wedge Pillow That Helps Improve My Posture At My Workdesk

When it comes to shopping for pillows, I always gravitate towards plush, larger-sized products that have built-in-cooling benefits. Without these practically life-saving features, I toss and turn throughout the night, and of course, lose valuable hours of shut-eye in the process. With this in mind, you can probably understand my skepticism surrounding smaller pillows (looking at you airport pillows!), as the products I have used in the past have either been too stiff, or flat out uncomfortable.

Though, to challenge my small pillow prejudices, I recently decided to give The Wedge Pillow a try. Unlike the other smaller pillows of my youth, it boasted a unique wedge-style shape that can be used in a variety of ways, and promised to ease away lower back pain caused by uncomfortable WFH desk chairs like mine.

The Wedge Pillow Buy at Amazon $ 35 Free Shipping

Because I am very petite, I place a small pillow cushion on top of my work chair in order to provide lift and improve my posture. While this does help give me a bit more height, I end up with lower back pain after a full day’s work.Thankfully, using The Wedge Pillow has been able to alleviate this problem so far, as when used alone, or with the pillow cushion I am currently using, it provides an adequate amount of support to trouble areas (lower back and tush), without feeling awkward, or causing additional discomfort.

Similarly, because of the pillow’s soft feel and slanted design, it also provides comfort and added support to my arthritic wrists when reading or gaming. Even when sleeping with The Wedge Pillow, I was pleasantly surprised. The pillow did not sleep warm as I feared it would, and provided a nice cradling sensation to my head that felt oh-so-cozy.

And since I sleep in a variety of different positions, it was awesome to discover how the pillow naturally adjusted to any position of my choosing, even when sleeping on my side. Going forward, I can’t wait to see how it feels on my back next time I sleep soldier-style, or if it benefits stomach sleepers (my preferred sleeping position) in any way.

Not only did it fit in my life in a variety of ways (I recently used it during my first virtual yoga session!), but also stops pain right in its tracks. Afterall, as the #WFH lifestyle continues to go on into 2021 and beyond, I think we can all benefit from the added support now and then.

Scouted selects products independently and prices reflect what was available at the time of publish. Sign up for our newsletter for more recommendations and deals. Curious about a specific product or brand? Let us know! If you buy something from our posts, we may earn a small commission.