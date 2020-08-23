Stop Lifting Heavy Plants. Get a Plant Caddy Instead

I love my plants but I don’t always love where they are in my house. If they’re outside, don’t even get me started— lugging them inside is no fun. Thankfully, plant caddies exist. Think of them as dollies, specifically designed for plants. They are discrete, easy to move, and many have excellent drainage systems so your plants don’t drown. To help you pick out the best one for your needs, we’ve rounded up some favorites.

FOR A WEATHER RESISTANT CADDY

Amagabeli 14” Metal Caddy This round metal planter is large enough to hold large and heavy pots so you can move them around your home or outdoors easily. Plus, the stand is made out of rust proof and weather resistant coated materials. Buy on Amazon $ 19 Free Shipping | Free Returns

FOR THE MOST MANEUVERABLE

Devault Plant Dolly Thanks to its rubber wheels, this plant dolly is easily maneuverable. Simply put a plant on top of it, and you’ll be able to fit it into even the tightest of spaces. Buy on Amazon $ 18 Free Shipping | Free Returns

FOR A SELF-WATERING CADDY

Murilan Plant Dolly If you’re frequently forgetting to water your plants, this plant dolly comes with self watering spikes designed to help your plant thrive. Plus, the caddy has lockable wheels so your plants will stay where you want them to. Buy on Amazon $ 22 Free Shipping | Free Returns

FOR A CADDY WITH GREAT DRAINAGE

Big Blue Garden Plant Roller This rectangular caddy is made with a double layer construction and a cross weave design that allows for extra strength in order to hold up heavy pots, but also allows for excellent drainage so your plants don’t drown. Buy on Amazon $ 33 Free Shipping | Free Returns

