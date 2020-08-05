No Pool Is Complete Without a Good Pool Float

Maximizing your time spent in the sun is paramount to a good summer. While spending hours in the pool has its merits, adding a novelty float to the water brings an added level of relaxation. Whether the float is just to play with or acts as a floating lounge chair, there are so many options out there to make your time spent in the water that much better. Those who opt to stick to sprinklers or Slip ‘n’ Slides won’t know what they’re missing out on as you float by blissfully.

Aqua 4-in-1 Monterey Hammock Inflatable Pool Float, $12: Thanks to the mesh between each floating section, you can keep cool while lounging. Or, sit on it sideways like a chair to stay close to the action in the pool. Buy on Amazon $ 12 Free Shipping

GoFloats Unicorn Pool Float Party Tube No one can say no to a unicorn. This tube comes in two sizes, perfect for adults or kids. It’s also made with UV treated raft grade vinyl to survive even the strongest of heat waves. Buy on Amazon $ 20

Jasonwell Inflatable Shark Pool Float Be your own pool shark this summer with this huge inflatable float. It’s long enough to be able to lounge on, too. Buy on Amazon $ 23

Intex King Kool Inflatable Lounging Swimming Pool Float If you really want to relax while in the pool, this is it. It features armrests and a headrest, plus cup holders for all your drinks. Buy on Amazon $ 28

Towel Top Big Float While some of us use the pool to cool off, there are others that use it as extra lounge space. This float features a vinyl bottom with a towel top for comfort and to keep you dry. Buy on Target $ 30

Sun Canopy Baby Boats Narwhal You can’t forget the kids. Unlike a traditional baby float, this one uses the shape (in this case, a narwhal) to act as the shade your kid needs in the pool. Buy on Target $ 15

