Cue the Nostalgia—The Best Pop-Tarts Flavors, Ranked

One of my most fond memories of growing up is waking up early on Saturday mornings to watch my favorite cartoons as I ate my all-time favorite breakfast Frosted Strawberry Pop-Tarts. Up until last week, I can’t tell you the last time I had eaten one of these frosted pastry treats—it’s probably been well over a decade. Last week the craving for one of those sweet and sugary tarts just consumed me and I just had to get my hands on a box.

When I went to the grocery store to get my Pop-Tarts fix, I saw tons of different flavors on the shelf—way more than the 2-3 available flavors I remembered growing up—I was in Pop-Tart heaven. I’m not sure when all of these new flavors hit the shelves, but I was downright intrigued by my discovery. I did what anyone with a serious sweet tooth would do, and decided to grab a box of all the flavors that sounded somewhat edible (the Boston cream pie and strawberry milkshake flavors were left behind), so I could put them to the test to see if my favorite childhood treats still lived up to the hype in adulthood. Hint: they did.

Brace yourself for a serious sugar high and keep on reading to see my list of Pop-Tart flavors ranked from best to worst.

Frosted Strawberry Maybe I’m biased, but the Frosted Strawberry Pop-Tarts take the cake on this list. They tasted just how I remembered—both sweet (but not too sweet) and fruity. Now, I don’t like regular strawberries, but give me strawberry-flavored anything whether that’s jelly, candy, or Pop-Tarts, and I can’t get enough. From the frosting to the filling, this strawberry tart just hits the spot... just like it did when I was a kid. I do recommend actually heating this iconic flavor up because it allows the strawberry filling and buttery crust to mesh together like a dream. Shop at Amazon $ Free Shipping | Free Returns Shop at Target $

Frosted Brown Sugar Cinnamon I had a vague memory of these Pop-Tarts from when I was a kid, but I’m not sure I ever tried them until this taste test. Let’s just say these did not disappoint. The filling itself wasn’t as good as the strawberry, but the frosting was so sweet and decadent with the mixture of cinnamon and sugar. I had a scoop of vanilla ice cream with this flavor and it was a game-changer—a top-notch dessert if you ask me. Shop at Amazon $ Free Shipping | Free Returns Shop at Target $

Blueberry Frosted As you might be able to tell, the fruit-flavored Pop-Tarts were definitely my favorite compared to the dessert-inspired varieties. Honestly, this surprised me since I’m a self-proclaimed chocoholic, but I digress. The best way I can describe this flavor is a hybrid between a blueberry muffin and a blueberry pie. You get the sweet blueberry taste without the overly mushy texture that frequently accompanies blueberry desserts. Personally, I love this flavor, but it is super sugary (I don’t mind since I love sugar, but if you’re super sensitive to sweetness, then you may want to opt for another option.) Shop at Amazon $ Free Shipping Shop at Target $

Frosted Chocolate Fudge As I mentioned above, I’m a chocolate enthusiast. When I saw these Pop-Tarts on the shelf, I snagged them almost immediately. I decided to warm up this tart because I figured melted chocolate would taste best. Now, at first bite, I was not impressed. It tasted extremely artificial and not like the chocolate I usually enjoy. However, I decided to give it a few more bites and my opinion quickly changed as I made my way into the fudge-filled center. It’s not the fudge you’d get at a local ice cream shop, but it was still pretty good. Shop at Amazon $ Free Shipping | Free Returns Shop at Target $

Frosted S’more I don’t eat s’mores often, but when I do I often wonder why it’s been so long since I’ve last had one. With that said, this Pop-Tart flavor brought back those same feelings with its graham cracker, chocolate, and marshmallow combination. My only qualm with this flavor was that the marshmallow flavor wasn’t really present — the sticky, gooey consistency was spot-on, but the sweet and fluffy flavor was lacking. Shop at Amazon $ Free Shipping | Free Returns Shop at Target $

Frosted Cookies and Creme I’m a cookies and creme girl at my core. There’s something about this flavor that just screams my name wherever I am whether at the ice cream shop or grocery store. To my surprise, I actually wasn’t the biggest fan of this version of cookies and creme. I think it’s because it just tasted like chocolate and lacked the “cookie” flavor. I can’t pinpoint exactly what I didn’t like, but it just didn’t hit the spot. Shop at Amazon $

Frosted Confetti Cupcake This was the only Pop-Tart flavor from my taste test that I couldn’t even get a bite down. I knew from the smell that it probably wasn’t going to be my favorite, but I tried it anyway. The best way I can describe it is that it tasted like the classic “artificial birthday cake” flavor—think cereal, candy, ice cream, etc. I bit the corner of this pastry tart and was not feeling it. However, my twin sister absolutely loved it since she loves “birthday cake” flavored things, so be sure to keep that in mind. Shop at Target $

