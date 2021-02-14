Our 5 Favorite Mattresses are on Sale for Presidents’ Day

Long weekends are the best for shopping, don’t you think? And it doesn’t hurt that brands throw in discounts, too. This weekend, there are tons of great mattress deals to shop, so many that it might be hard to narrow them down. Thankfully, not only do we have a few favorite mattresses, we also have sifted through the deals. Here are our top five mattress deals to shop this weekend.

Helix Midnight Luxe: If you use the code PRESDAY200 at checkout, you can score up to $200 off your new mattress, and get 2 of their dream pillows, free. If the Midnight Luxe isn’t for you, Helix even offers a quiz you can take to find out which mattress is perfect for your sleeping style.

Helix Midnight Luxe Down From $1849 Buy at Helix Sleep $ 1649

Purple Hybrid Premier: Purple’s mattress made Scouted Editor Jillian Lucas a better sleeper, and they are taking $150 off for Presidents Day. Each mattress is designed with a thick gel grid that will make you feel like you’re floating on a cloud.

Purple Hybrid Premier Down From $2299 Buy at Purple $ 2149

Tuft & Needle Hybrid Mattress: Tuft & Needle, who makes my favorite mattress, is taking 15% off mattresses for Presidents Day. The Hybrid Mattress, my favorite, combines springs and memory foam for what I think, is a perfect night’s sleep.

Tuft & Needle Hybrid Mattress Down From $1495 Buy at Tuft & Needle $ 1271

Casper Wave Hybrid: Sometimes you can’t beat the original. Casper, the original bed-in-a-box-brand is taking 15% off mattresses, including their Wave Hybrid, which has three layers of breathable foam, to help you sleep cool, plus springs so you get added support.

Casper Wave Hybrid Down From $2595 Buy at Casper $ 2206

The Nectar Mattress: Scouted Contributor Rachel Krantz says Nectar makes the best mattress. It offers premium memory foam that hugs your body and keeps you cool the whole night through. Oh, did I mention it’s almost $400 off?

The Nectar Mattress Down From $1198 Buy at Nectar Sleep $ 799

