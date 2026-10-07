PRIME TIME October Prime Day Ends Tonight—Here Are the Best Last-Minute Deals to Shop Amazon’s fall Prime Day is here with 48 hours of deals. Amazon

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After a successful Prime Day in June, Amazon has officially kicked off its Prime Day sequel, Prime Big Deal Days, which runs from Tuesday, Oct. 6 through Wednesday, Oct. 7. Amazon’s fall Prime Day sale has also been described as a “holiday kick-off event,” allowing Prime members to score major deals sitewide before November’s Black Friday frenzy is in full swing. It’s also the perfect time to stock up on holiday hosting essentials, seasonal decor (Halloween is just weeks away!), and early holiday gifts.

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“Once fall arrives, there’s so much to get ready for—the hosting, the decorating, the holiday gifting—and Prime Big Deal Days makes it easy to check it all off while saving,” said Carmen Nestares, vice president of North America Marketing and Prime Tech, in a press release announcing this year’s shopping event. New deals will launch three times a day: at midnight, 8 a.m., and 1 p.m. PDT.

Last year’s two-day deal extravaganza was brimming with Black Friday-level deals across all the massive e-tailer’s virtual shelves, including pricier investments like TVs, sleeper sofas, and foldable treadmills, along with plenty of splurge-worthy beauty deals, clothing and accessories, and even pantry items. This year, we expect the two-day sale to be just as impressive.

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To access the deals (and all the perks like free expedited shipping), you do need to be an Amazon Prime member. Fortunately, Amazon offers a free 30-day trial, so non-Prime members can scoop up the deals without committing to an annual or monthly membership (which is only $14.99 per month). Check out the best Prime Big Deal Days scores to shop during the pre-Black-Friday sale.

Pantry and Personal Care

Amazon $ 35 Crest Crest 3D Whitestrips Teeth Whitening Strips These advanced, professional-level whitening strips are a bestseller for a reason—they actually work. Stock up now while they’re 24 percent off. See At Amazon

Aloha: Score up to 21 percent off the brand’s clean, plant-based (and delicious) protein bars.

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Auraglow: Up to 33 percent off LED light-powered teeth whitening kits.

Buoy: 20 percent off Scouted’s favorite flavorless and ultra-concentrated electrolyte hydration drops.

Crest: Take up to 24 percent off Crest’s bestselling White Strips.

Dawn: 33 percent off its TikTok-viral Platinum Power Wash Dish Spray.

Liquid I.V.: 25 percent off the brand’s electrolyte powder supplements.

Lumineux: Up to 36 percent off its non-toxic and sensitive-teeth-friendly oral care products.

Navage: Take 35 percent off select sinus and nasal irrigation devices.

Oral-B: Score up to 40 percent off a selection of the brand’s iO Deep Clean toothbrushes.

pH-D Feminine Health: Take up to 20 percent off its bestselling boric acid treatments.

Recess: Take up to 30 percent off the brand’s calming, adaptogen-infused mocktails, supplements, and beverages.

Supersmile: Up to 15 percent off luxe toothbrushes, water flossers, and toothpaste.

Therabreath: Score 30 percent off its new toothpaste varieties.

Wildgrain: Take up to 30 percent off the brand’s bake-from-frozen breads.

Apparel, Shoes, and Accessories

Amazon $ 49 Levi's Women’s Wedgie Straight Jeans Amazon’s Prime Big Deal Days event is one of the best times of the year to stock up on denim. This year, score up to 30 percent off top-rated styles for men, women, and kids, including the Wedgie Straight Jean (currently marked down to the lowest price of the year). You’ll also find denim trucket jackets, t-shirts, and other bottoms at a steep discount too. See At Amazon

Adidas: 20 percent off select men’s and women’s sneakers.

Fulton: Take 20 percent off the brand’s arch-support-forward footwear and insoles.

Hanes: Up to 56 percent off essentials for men and women, including t-shirts, hoodies, and underwear.

HeyDude: Up to 50 percent off select comfort footwear.

Levi’s: Up to 30 percent off men’s and women’s jeans.

ShopBop: 10 percent off contemporary and designer brands, including Splits59, Rag and Bone, Lioness, and more.

Beauty and Grooming

Amazon $ 400 iRestore LED Light Therapy Face Mask While it's an investment, 50 percent off this bestselling red light therapy mask is a huge score. Engineered with red light therapy (630nm) and near-infrared light therapy (830nm), this anti-aging mask helps boost collagen to target fine lines, sagging skin, and even scars in just ten minutes (a few times a week). This is one of the best red light therapy masks on the market—grab it while it’s steeply discounted. See At Amazon

Baebody: Score up to 40 percent off bestsellers, including the De-puffing Eye Gel and the Collagen Moisturizer.

Bio-Oil: Take 15 percent off the brand’s Original Skincare Oil.

Divi: Take 30 percent off select scalp and hair care products.

Elemis: 40 percent off select premium skincare products, including its beloved cleansing balms and serums.

First Aid Beauty: Up to 25 percent off skincare and body care products.

Grace & Stella: Up to 32 percent off select skincare products, including its fan-favorite Hyaluronic Acid Serum.

Grande Cosmetics: Up to 50 percent off its top-rated GrandeLASH Lash and Brow serums and more.

iRestore: Save up to 20 percent on LED light therapy devices, including hair loss and anti-aging masks.

Medicube: Take up to 21 percent off the viral Korean Beauty brand’s bestsellers, including its Zero Pore Pads.

Keranique: Take up to 35 percent off select hair care products, including the potent Women’s Hair Growth Treatment.

Lavanila: 20 percent off select women’s fragrances.

Nood IPL Hair Removal Laser: Save $100 on this bestselling hair removal laser.

NuFace: Take up to 35 percent off select NuFace microcurrent devices and bundles.

Timeless: 20 percent off the brand’s already budget-friendly skincare, including the beloved Vitamin C, E, and Ferulic Acid Serum.

TIRTIR: 60 percent off the brand’s viral Mask Fit Red compact cushion foundation.

Tocca: 20 percent off all candles, dry body oils, and past-season sets.

TruSkin: Save up to 40 percent on the brand’s affordable skincare products, including its top-rated Vitamin C Serum.

Ulike: 27 percent off its Scouted-approved at-home laser hair removal system.

Home and Kitchen

Amazon $ 75+ Nuloom Elfriede Natural Flatweave Area This bestselling (and top-rated) area rug instantly adds texture, elegance, and warmth to any space. Available in 12 sizes, this durable flatweave rug has a 0.45-inch thickness, making it a great low-profile addition to any room. See At Amazon

CHEF iQ: Save up to 35 percent off the brand’s smart cooking appliances, including the Smart Pressure Cooker and the Smart Meat Thermometer.

Coop Home: Take up to 20 percent off the brand’s pillows, bedding, and pet beds.

Fullstar: Score up to 50 percent off the brand’s TikTok-viral veggie choppers.

Hai Smart Showerhead: Take $70 off the brand’s Bluetooth-enabled smart showerhead.

HexClad: 20 percent off all in-stock Gordon Ramsay-approved kitchen and cooking items.

Mellani: Over 25 percent off the brand’s already reasonably priced (yet super premium) bedding.

Nuki Smart Lock: the individual smart lock will be 21 percent off, and the bundled smart lock with the Keypad 2 will be 28 percent.

OTOTO: Up to 20 percent off novelty kitchen and bar items, including its top-rated Crab Utensil Rest.

Sleep Mantra: Take up to 30 percent off select cooling mattress pads and bedding.

Squatty Potty: Take 40 percent off the brand’s viral Squatty Potty line.

TabCouchCaddy: 15 percent off the brand’s giftable couch caddy.

Tape Zoomie: Take 25 percent off the original desktop tape dispenser for wrapping and gifts.

Travelisimo: 10 percent off its Electric Heated Lunchbox for Adults.

Z-HOM: Up to 35 percent off bed frames, sofas, headboards, and pillows.

Cleaning and Vacuums

Amazon $ 85 BISSELL Little Green Multi-Purpose Portable Carpet Cleaner It may look like a novelty cleaning gadget, but despite its pint-sized profile, it's as powerful as many of its full-sized counterparts. The Green Machine is a game-changer for sweeping away crumbs and erasing spills like pure magic. It’s already a virtual steal at $125, but you can get it for $85 right now and see what all the hype is about. See At Amazon

AirDoctor: Up to 20 percent off the brand’s next-level air purifiers.

AquaTru: Score up to 15 percent off the brand’s industry-leading countertop water purification systems.

EyeVac: Save big on the brand’s touchless dust pans.

HATHASPACE: Take up to 20 percent off the brand’s highly-rated air purifiers and accessories.

LeFant Robot Vacuum Cleaner: 56 percent off the low-cost robot vacuum cleaner.

NuWave Whole House Air Purifiers: Take 20 percent off select NuWave air purifiers and filters.

PurSteam: Score 20 percent off the brand’s bestselling steam mop.

ScrubDaddy: 20 percent off the top-rated, non-scratch sponges and cleaning pads.

Sun Joe Electric Power Washers: Up to 45 percent off select power washers.

Seasonal and Holiday

Amazon $ 260 National Tree Company 7.5 Prelit Dunhill Fir Faux Tree Now is the best time to invest in holiday decor (even last-minute Halloween scores) before the holidays. By the time Black Friday rolls around, it’s too late. If you’re looking to level up your decor, there are plenty of deals to score this week, including this gorgeous artificial Christmas tree by National Tree Company. See At Amazon

Best Choice Products: Score up to half off artificial Christmas trees.

Halloween Candy (Bulk): Take up to 20 percent off bulk Halloween Candy ahead of this month’s holiday.

Haunted Hill Farm Store: Up to 33 percent off Halloween decorations, including animatronics and inflatables.

LHYLDS: Save up to 50 percent off holiday lighting and outdoor decor.

National Tree Company: Take up to 60 percent off top-rated artificial Christmas trees.

Sunny Days Inflatable Halloween Decor: Up to 20 percent off.

Think Max Halloween Costumes: Save big on Halloween costumes for kids.

VanSmaGo: 20 percent off select laser Christmas light projectors.

Yitty Home Artificial Christmas Trees: Score up to 30 percent off select faux Christmas trees.

Electronics and Tech

Amazon $ 80 ROVE R2-4K WiFi 6 GPS Car Dashboard Camera Recorder Through Oct. 7, you can unlock up to 33 percent off Rove’s bestselling dash cams, including the R2-4K model. This model features built-in Wi-Fi functionality and Ultra HD video recording quality. It’s designed with a 6 Glass Lens, F1.5 Aperture, and SONY IMX335, allowing for optimal night vision, and built-in GPS to track your location and speed. Grab one now while it’s on rare sale. See At Amazon

Amazon Devices: Score up to half off Amazon devices, including Fire TV Stick, Echo Dot, and more.

Griffin: Up to 20 percent off select laptop stands and accessories.

Incase: 20 percent off select MacBook laptop hard cases and protective gear.

Incipio: 20 percent off select iPhone 15 cases and accessories.

JLab: Up to 30 percent off select premium audio, including headphones and earbuds.

Keysmart: Take up to 20 percent off select Bluetooth trackers.

Nuki: 20 percent off the individual smart lock and bundled smart lock, finger sensor, and keypad.

PHOOZY: Score up to 30 percent off select phone cases, thermal protection accessories, and tablet holders.

Roku: Score up to 30 percent off select smart home devices, including indoor and outdoor security cameras, smart plugs, and smart light bulbs.

Rove Dash Cams: Up to 40 percent off the brand’s WiFi-enabled 6 GPS Car Dashboard Camera Recorder.

Smonet Smart Deadbolt: 20 percent off the brand’s Fingerprint Electronic Deadbolt Door Lock with Keypad.

Statik: Take up to 20 percent off select phone accessories.

Wyze: Up to 35 percent off indoor and outdoor smart home security cameras.

Fitness and Wellness

Amazon $ 160 Down From $200 From boosting lymphatic drainage and muscle activation to burning calories and accelerating recoveries, it’s no secret that vibration therapy is one of my favorite wellness modalities. If you’re after a user-friendly yet super-powerful vibration plate that doesn’t break the bank, Lifepro’s Waver Vibration Plate Exercise Machine is the gold standard. I have had mine for over three years now, and I absolutely love it. Best of all? It’s backed by a lifetime warranty, which more than justifies the price tag—especially when it’s 20 percent off. See At Amazon

DeskCycle: Score up to 15 percent off select mini under-desk bikes and elliptical machines.

Dynamic Saunas: Take 16 percent off the brand’s full-sized and compact at-home saunas.

Echelon: Take up to 25 percent off select fitness machines, including the cost-effective foldable Stair Climber Sport.

Ashley Black’s FasciaBlaster: Up to 30 percent off fascia tools.

Flybird: Up to 20 percent off adjustable benches for lifting and strength training.

HigherDOSE: 20 percent off the brand’s bestselling Infrared Sauna Blanket and Dry Brush.

Hydrow: Score up to 25 percent off select rowers.

Hyperice: Up to 20 percent off premium compression boots for circulation, pain management, and lymphatic drainage support.

Lifepro: Take up to 40 percent off the brand’s bestselling infrared sauna blankets, vibration plates, foldable walking pads, and other lifestyle products.

Niceday 10% Incline Walking Pad: Take 20 percent off this high incline and 300-pound capacity walking pad.

Peloton: Take 30 percent off select fitness bikes and appliances.

Revomadic: Score up to 10 percent off folding walking pads, treadmills, and recovery tools.

Satisfyer: Take up to 59 percent off premium sex toys.

SereneLife Electric Folding Treadmills: Save up to 30 percent off the brand’s top-rated folding treadmills and walking pads.

Sports Royals Mini Stepper: Save big on this at-home mini stepper.

Sweet Sweat: Up to 20 percent off ab belts, ab rollers, and other fitness accessories.

TheraIce: Score 30 percent off the top-rated Migraine Relief Cap PRO.

Supplements

Amazon $ 28 Physician's Choice Advanced Gut Health Bundle This doctor-formulated duo contains one bottle of Physician's Formula probiotics and one bottle of its digestive enzyme supplement. Together, the two supplements support gut health by reducing gas, bloating, tummy grumbles, irregularity, and more. For a limited time, get the two-pack for 30 percent off. See At Amazon

Apothékary: 20 percent off all tinctures, free spirit minis, and sachets.

Designs for Health: Take 20 percent off select supplements, including its top-rated Creatine Monohydrate Powder.

Dose for Your Liver: 20 percent off the brand’s liver-supporting liquid supplement.

Dr. Moritz: Up to 43 percent off the brand’s vegan and allergen-free supplements for adults and kids.

HUM Nutrition: Take up to 25 percent off HUM’s top-rated nutrition supplements, including its bestselling de-bloating Flatter Me formula.

Natural Vitality: Up to 40 percent off select supplements, including the beloved Magnesium Calm Powder.

Olly: Take up to 25 percent off select gummy vitamins and supplements.

Snap Supplements: Take up to 20 percent off supplements, including the top-rated Nitric Oxide Organic Beet Root Powder.

Sports Research: Up to 40 percent off supplements, including Creatine and Collagen powders.

Vital Proteins: Up to 35 percent off collagen powder supplements.

Baby and Pet

Amazon $ 38 Petcube Cam 360 Interactive WiFi Pet and Home Security Camera According to Pet Cube, there’s a reason this advanced pet camera gets the most clicks and sales on Amazon—with nearly 20K ratings and counting. It features a panoramic 360°-view, motion tracking, and crisp night vision, so you keep an eye on your pets (and home) any time and anywhere. The image and audio quality are impressively clear. If you get nervous about leaving your four-legged friends home alone like I do, this is the ultimate investment. Best of all? It’s $16 off for Prime Big Deal Days. See At Amazon

Frida: Score up to 40 percent off the brand’s best-selling baby items, including the beloved Baby NoseFrida SnotSucker Nasal Aspirator.

GROWNSY: Up to 15 percent off select baby bottle warmers.

LUSSO Gear: Score discounts on baby and kid items, including its Baby Backseat Mirror and Toddler Lap Trays for the car.

Maxi-Cosi: Take up to 30 percent off select products, including the bestselling Minla 6-in-1 High Chair.

Native Pet: 30 percent off all products.

Petcube: Take up to $70 off smart pet devices, including advanced cameras, GPS trackers, and treat dispensers.

Pretty Litter: Take 18 percent off the brand’s health-monitoring and mess-free cat litter.

Safety 1st: 25 percent off select baby items, including its top-rated Grow and Go All-in-One Convertible Car Seat.

SureGuard: Up to 20 percent off kids’ mattress protectors and bedding.

TODALE: Score up to 20 percent off the brand’s baby and toddler playpens and mats.

Zesty Paws: 20 percent off supplements for cats and dogs.

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