The Best Prime Day Deals on Products We've Tried and Loved

Over the past years of Scouted, we've tried out fair share of products. The best things we've tried, we write about. And now, with Prime Day in full swing, we're giving you a look at some of our favorite things we've tried that are on sale right now.
SodaStream Jet Sparkling Water Maker Kit
Down from
The SodaStream has a permanent place on Scouted contributor Gideon Grudo's countertop. This SodaStream comes with a CO2 cylinder that can carbonate up to 60 liters of water.
Stasher Reusable Silicone Bags - 4-Piece Bundle Set
Scouted contributor Jessica Booth uses these silicone bags for everything from storing her meals to cooking them.
AeroGarden White Harvest Indoor Hydroponic Garden
Any of Aerogarden's offerings make the perfect thing to set on your countertop and enjoy no matter the season.
Ratio Six Coffee Maker
Scouted staff writer Dan Modlin loves this coffee maker's bigger brother because it lets him experience pour over coffee without the potential for human error.
GrowlerWerks uKeg
Down from $159
If you want to keep your favorite local beers cold and carbonated, this is the growler for you, according to staff writer Dan Modlin. It uses CO2 to keep your booze bubbly and delish.
Escali Arti Glass Digital Scale
Down from $45
When it comes to measuring dry ingredients for baking, dolling out coffee grounds, or whatever else you do in your kitchen, this scale is a must have. Staff writer Dan Modlin uses the more basic version every single day.
Coravin Limited Edition III
Down From $400
Ever open a bottle of wine only to realize you have no way of sealing it back up? According to Staff writer Dan Modlin, this gadget is the best thing for any wine drinker, as you can open a bottle without removing the cork, and pour to your
heart's glass's content.
Mellanni Bed Sheet Set
Use code MELLANNIPD
Scouted contributor Wendy Rose Gould put these incredibly well-rated sheets to the test and was pleasantly surprised. They're soft, breathable, and incredibly affordable.
Sheets & Giggles Bed Sheets
20% off
Scouted Contributor Jessica Booth says the Sheets & Giggles bed sheets transformed her bed. Not only are they environmentally friendly, but because they’re made from eucalyptus, they’re extraordinarily soft, too.
OSTRICHPILLOW Go
Down From $58
Never travel uncomfortably again with this adorable, comfortable pillow. Scouted contributor Gideon Grudo loves the size and shape no matter where he's headed.
Sony WHXB900N Noise Cancelling Headphones
Down from $248
Active Noise Cancelling technology, touch sensors on the ear cups, Alexa compatibility, and extended battery life make these our favorite pair of headphones by a long shot.
Nebula Fire TV Edition Soundbar
40% Off
This easy-to-use sound bar is the perfect accessory for your new TV, with 4K streaming and Alexa capabilities built right in.
Roku Streaming Stick +
26% Off
Scouted staff writer Dan Modlin loves this streaming device most. You can stream every service (except HBO as of recently) and customize your home screen. It’s the easiest to use and has a nifty search feature, too.
Tushy Bidet
Down From $89
With this year's toilet paper shortage, it makes sense to prepare for the worst with a bidet. This is one of our favorites because you get a luxury experience without the luxury price tag.
Fitbit Versa 2 Smartwatch
Down From $179
Scouted staff writer Dan Modlin used his FitBit to stay accountable for his exercise while working from home. You can manage your steps, heart rate, restlessness, and time spent exercising.
