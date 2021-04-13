These YouCopia Products Made My Cabinets So Much More Organized In Minutes

As hard as I try to get my kitchen cabinets organized, there are a few things that I’ve never really been able to keep neat and tidy for more than, say, two days. But one day, beyond frustrated with the mess, I went on Amazon to search for some clever storage solutions, and ended up coming across these YouCopia products. I ordered them, hoped for the best, and am happy to report that not only did they help me organize in minutes, they’ve also kept my items organized for weeks.

The YouCopia StoraLid Lid Organizer is the kind of genius product that makes you wonder what you were ever doing without it. It’s meant to hold all of those pesky lids to your plastic and glass food containers, keeping them neat and easy to grab rather than in a pile at the bottom of a drawer. In the large size, which is the one I have, five adjustable dividers make it easy to organize in whatever way makes the most sense to you. It took me about three minutes to clip it all together, and it’s sturdier than it seems.

YouCopia StoraLid Food Container Lid Organizer Buy at Amazon $ 20 Free Shipping

Then there’s the YouCopia UpSpace Box Organizer, which is meant to hold the long boxes in your kitchen - think aluminum foil, parchment paper, large zip-lock baggies, etc. Again, it took me about three minutes to put it together. It offers three adjustable shelves and has a non-slip bottom to keep it in place. Before I got this, my boxes were in a disorganized heap under my sink, but now they’re so much easier to see and grab.

YouCopia UpSpace Box Organizer Buy at Amazon $ 20 Free Shipping

What I love about these, aside from the obvious convenience, is how they make the insides of my cabinets look so much nicer - they can almost trick people into believing I’m an organized person. I can find what I’m looking for in seconds instead of sifting through a pile of things, and it just makes such a huge difference in my everyday life.

