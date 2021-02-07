Looking for a Puffer? These are Our Favorites

A puffer jacket is a winter must. While they all should — in theory — keep you warm, not all of them work for everyone. Some are very stylish, some are easily packable, others are made responsibly. We’ve tried, tested, and loved plenty of puffer jackets here at Scouted, so if you’re looking for one, why not peruse some of our absolute favorites.

Ultra Light Down Jacket Scouted Contributor Courtney Levia says this is the jacket of her dreams. She writes, “unlike the jackets of my youth, this navy blue jacket is not only waterproof and easy to zip up, but it’s also so air-light it can be stuffed anywhere. Yep, that means easy storage in car glove compartments, small closets, or even a desk drawer, which is a major plus in my eyes.” Buy at Uniqlo $ 50

Arc’Teryx Nuclei FL If you can’t decide whether it’s worth it or not to bring your puffy, this one might be for you. “When you pick it up, it feels impossibly light and thin. There’s no way it should be able to work in freezing temperatures, and yet it does. And then, somehow, it even works as a layering piece when you’re just chilly. The fabric is soft, light, and airy, and it feels like an ultra lightweight sleeping bag. But beyond that, it looks really good. It’s not puffy at all, but instead, has tailored arms, and sides so you don’t look like the Michelen Man. As an added bonus, it can pack up into its own pocket.” Buy at Backcountry $ 299

Navigation Down Jacket Some collabs are questionable, but this one between Huckberry and Lululemon is a home run. “The outer layer is soft to the touch — feeling almost like suede instead of the loud, plastic-y feeling other puffers have — while remaining water resistant. The pockets are lined, as well, acting as handwarmers. There is elastic on the wrists so it doesn’t ride up or fall over your hands, and overall, the jacket is a little snug, but in the best possible way. I’ve taken it out for walks in the howling wind and I remain insulated and warm throughout. It’s made with down that is responsibly sourced and utilizes Lululemon’s Thermo Channel™ construction to create channels that hold the feathers in place and keep them evenly distributed, too.” Buy at Huckberry $ 248

Trino™Puffer Looking for a jacket made only of sustainable materials? Allbirds has just the thing. “The shell is a combination of merino wool and TENCEL™ Lyocell, to make it not only lightweight, but water repellant, too. The insulation is made mostly from polyester (no down here) and has gotten me through a snowstorm already. It’s a little bulky, but not too bulky— I’d say it’s a stylish amount of bulky. Whereas other puffers are made out of this loud, scratch material, this one is soft to the touch, and better yet, easy to wash too. There is even a neck lining made from merino to help protect you from the slaps of icy cold wind.” Buy at Allbirds $ 250

EverTherm® 2.0 Hooded Jacket Scouted Contributor Steven John says this puffer has “all the warmth, softness, flexibility, and packability of a puffer that has neither the puffiness nor the problems those puffy baffles create.” He writes, “The result of this new approach to insulation is a jacket with a smooth exterior, plenty of flexibility, the ability to pack down plenty small, and completely even warming.” Buy at Eddie Bauer $ 299

