Now Is the Time to Become a Puzzle Whiz, With These Books

During this time, I’ve been spending a lot of time on my computer, and have been looking for ways to get off of it, tune out the outside world, and unwind. While reading, doing a jigsaw puzzle, or playing a board game are all excellent options, what I’ve been spending most of my time doing has actually been crossword puzzles. Crosswords, Sudokus, and other puzzles like them, are great ways to get away from the computer, destress, and keep your brain active. If now isn’t a great time to become great at some form of puzzle, I’m not sure when the time would be. Here are some of our favorite puzzle books, for whatever kind of puzzler you might be.

FOR CROSSWORDERS

New York Times Greatest Hits of Monday I received this book as a Christmas gift and I cannot recommend it enough. I am about halfway through and it’s still challenging to me. It’s fun to start recognizing the patterns and common clues. Don’t worry, I won’t give anything away. Buy on Amazon $ 7 Free Shipping | Free Returns

FOR SUDOKU-ERS

Relax and Solve: Sudoku If you’re a sudoku person, this book is for you. Filled with 161 puzzles, it’ll keep you occupied for a good long time. Just make sure you use a pencil so you can erase any mistakes you might have made. Buy on Amazon $ 12 Free Shipping | Free Returns

FOR WORD SCRAMBLERS

Jumbo Jumble I can never get these right, and I’m thinking now is the time to up my game because it’s usually the part of the newspaper games section that gives me the most grief. This book is filled with 500 puzzles to unscramble and solve. Before you know it, you’ll be a whiz. Buy on Amazon $ 19 Free Shipping | Free Returns

FOR CRYPTIC CROSSWORDERS

The Times Cryptic Crossword I prefer a cryptic crossword to a Sunday level crossword. The hints are deceiving, tricky even, and you’ll delight in their witty answers. Nothing feels better than completing one of these puzzles. Buy on Amazon $ 10 Free Shipping | Free Returns

FOR WORD SEARCHERS

Fantastic Word Search This is a great one to do with kids, or, if you’re just a word search fan. Hunt high and low for words in this great book of themed puzzles that ranges from Tom Hanks films to Rihanna songs. Buy on Amazon $ 6 Free Shipping | Free Returns

