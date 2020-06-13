Made a Mess in Quarantine? Here's How to Clean Up

It’s no longer spring, but it has felt like we’ve been hibernating for the past three months. While I’m still staying indoors for the most part, I have been tracking significantly more dust and debris around the floors and carpets in the house. And so, I think it’s time for a quarantine clean. Having a clean space can improve mental health and just honestly, feels good. It can be hard to start though. To help out, we’ve rounded up some of our favorite cleaning supplies.

FOR VACUUMING

Dyson V11 Torque Drive Vacuum This vacuum ticks all of the boxes in my book. It’s a cordless stick vacuum, so you never get and can easily maneuver it Plus, it has the engine of a regular vacuum, so you haven’t lost any power. When you turn it on, it sounds like a Prius—silent—but don’t be fooled, it’ll suck up anything in its path. It comes with a wall mount too, so you can keep your cleaning supplies nice and organized when you’re done with them. Buy on Amazon $ 670 Free Shipping | Free Returns

FOR MOPPING

Tineco Floor ONE S3 While the Dyson will suck up dust and debris, you still need to mop your floors. This is an upgrade from the old mop and bucket routine. This vacuums and washes your hardwood floors with water flow, to get any stains or splatters that might be left behind. It’s cordless, lightweight, and can run for up to 35 minutes. Buy on Amazon $ 400 Free Shipping | Free Returns

FOR CLEANING SOLUTIONS

Blueland Clean Essentials Kit Blueland has what you need to keep your toilet, windows, mirrors, and surfaces looking spotless. The set comes with four reusable bottles and some tablets. Just plop the tablets in each bottle, fill with water, and voila, a concentrated cleaning solution. You can order more tablets when you need them, too. Buy on Blueland $ 39

FOR SPONGES

Scrub Daddy You need to make cleaning fun somehow, and I highly recommend the Scrub Daddy to do so. These sponges are odor free, turn soft in warm water, and firm in cold water, but best of all, are scratch free. That means you can use them on your pots and pans to get out gunk and debris without having to worry about damaging anything. Instead, you can just enjoy the Scrub Daddy smiling back at you. Buy on Amazon $ 12 Free Shipping | Free Returns

FOR UPGRADED PAPER TOWELS

Swedish Dishcloth Cellulose Sponge Cloths Scouted Editor Jillian Lucas loves these reusable paper towels. “ These are sort of a paper towel/sponge/dish towel hybrid. They’re made from cellulose and cotton which allows them to absorb up to 20x their weight, so they become soft when they’re wet. Or, leave them dry and use them to scrub dishes or counters. Each towel can be cleaned by putting them in the dishwasher or even the washing machine and reused up to 50 times before needing to be tossed. And since they come in a 10-pack, that means you’re getting an eco-friendly option to 500 one-use paper towels.” Buy on Amazon $ 22 Free Shipping | Free Returns

FOR DESTRESSING

Universal Cleaning Gel For a smaller lift, give this cleaning gel a go. It won’t get the dust off the floor (at least not all of it) but it will get dust off smaller hard surfaces like your keyboard, desk, or AC. But the best part is that it’s also a stress ball. Look, cleaning can be stressful, but with this, you’ll have a way to destress, even if you don’t have the energy to clean up everything. Buy on Amazon $ 8 Free Shipping | Free Returns

Scouted relentlessly tries new products and scours the internet to recommend the best things for upgrading your life – so you don’t have to. Whatever you’re looking for, we’ve got you covered.

Scouted selects products independently and prices reflect what was available at the time of publish. Sign up for our newsletter for more recommendations and check out our coupon site for more deals. If you buy something from our posts, we may earn a small commission.