I Use These Resistance Bands Every Time I Exercise

My gym is still closed, which is a good thing. But it has meant I have been working out more at home, trying to make little upgrades to my at-home gym set up to get the most out of my workouts and my space. While there was a period of time I was using wine bottles as dumbbells (don’t judge, dumbbells were sold out everywhere), I feel safe in saying that I have all of the basic stuff I need. However, I was missing one thing: a set of killer resistance bands.

Think of these bands like a non-committal TRX system. You can’t do all of the TRX workouts (I wouldn’t recommend hanging your entire body off of them) but there are plenty of great strength building exercises you can do. From tricep work, to lunges, rows, and squats, you can pretty much work out any part of your body with these. This set comes with five different bands offering unique levels of resistance. Each band is made out of heavy-duty and durable latex so you don’t have to worry about it snapping when you extend it farther than you thought possible. They have handles, unlike other resistance bands, which makes them versatile — you can do exercises like chest flies as well as more typical resistance band work like squats. But my absolute favorite thing about them is that these come with a door anchor. That makes it easy to connect them to your door (in a way that won’t damage it) so you can expand your workout regiment. In the same vein, it also makes them easy to set up and take down, so if your home gym is less permanent.

These resistance bands might not be something you’d immediately think to get when designing your home gym, but I love them. There is no limit to the amount of workouts I can do with them — in fact, I use them pretty much every time I exercise. Plus, I hardly notice I have them in my home when I’m not using them.

ProsourceFit Resistance Bands Set Buy on Amazon $ 26 Free Shipping | Free Returns

From things that are worth spending a little more on to products you never realized you needed, The Case For reviews make compelling arguments for products that’ll upgrade your life.

