Where to Get Reusable Cloth Face Masks for Kids

As the world still adapts to the new normal of wearing face masks whenever we’re outside, we look towards our families. The CDC recommends anyone above two years of age wear a face mask in public, which means finding one that fits a child’s face. While getting your kid to actually wear the mask properly is one thing, getting them one that at least fits is a priority. We’ve rounded up some of the brands offering kids cloth face masks that you can clean and reuse easily.

Children's Rainbow Face Coverings 100% of the profits from these designed-by-kids masks go to NYC's public hospitals. Made from cotton, they feature hand-drawn rainbows. Buy on UncommonGoods $ 25

5 Masks Kids Pack This five-pack non-medical grade masks are sized for children and constructed out of repurposed materials from the brand’s production line. They has a breathable dual layer consisting of a cotton interior and a polyester exterior with adjustable elastic and a nose wire. Buy on Caraa $ 25

Kids 3 Masks Bundle Shipping: 4-5 weeks These woven masks include a pocket for a filter and are machine washable and reusable. With each purchase, the brand will donate a non-medical mask to an essential worker in the City of San Francisco. Buy on Amour Vert $ 40

The Purple Face Mask 2-Pack Most face masks are uncomfortable, especially for a kid. This one from Purple is made from triple-layered breathable fabric and features Comfort Gel Bands at the top and bottom. Buy on Purple $ 20

Variety 5-Pack of Triple-Layer Cloth Face Masks for Kids Made from three-ply, woven, 100% cotton poplin, this five-pack comes in a variety of kid-friendly designs, like Dachshunds, bananas, and constellations. Buy on Old Navy $ 13

Steele Canvas x Food52 Cloth Face Mask Food52 partnered with Steele Canvas to create these masks, which give you the option to buy one and donate one. The denim option has an interior of soft flannel while the outer is 100% cotton denim. The chambray is 100% chambray, inside and out. Buy on Food52 $ 22

