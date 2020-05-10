Stop Hoarding Paper Towels and Start Hoarding These

I have been looking for ways to keep my space clean during this time, while minimizing my environmental impact. After Scouted Editor Jillian wrote about her Swedish Reusable Paper Towels, I was lucky enough to try out Food52’s take and have been a convert ever since. Reusable towels, in case you don’t know, are just that. They are some amazing combination of a paper towel, a sponge, and a dish towel all in one, that’s made from cellulose. This allows them to absorb up to 20x their weight and go through the dishwasher or washing machine. And, they can be used up to 50 times before needing to be tossed. It’s time to invest in some, and to help out, we’ve rounded up our favorites.

FOR HIDING STAINS

Food52 Compostable Sponge Cloths I personally love these because of the grid design. It kind of puts them a step above the rest, nudging them closer to the dish towel they really are over the paper towel they are replacing. Made with cellulose, they’ll sop up just about anything, and their smart gray coloring is designed to hide gnarly stains. Buy on Food52 $ 29 Free Shipping | Free Returns

FOR A SCOUTED FAVORITE

Swedish Dishcloths Scouted Editor Jillian pretty much swears by these, saying “I use them as a classic paper towel to clean up spills or wipe down messes but they can easily act as a sponge to help do your dishes without having to use the dishwasher. You can even get them in patterns, like lemons or retro-inspired. I’m partial to these doodles.” Buy on Amazon $ 22 Free Shipping | Free Returns

FOR MICROWAVE SAFE (?)

Full Circle Dishcloths This set of three will tackle anything you put in its way, and are microwave safe. I’m not sure why you’d put them in the microwave, but there you have it! Buy on Amazon $ 12 Free Shipping | Free Returns

FOR CLEANING MORE THAN YOUR KITCHEN

Mr. Clean Dishcloths You can trust Mr. Clean (just look at him!). But beyond that, these are great for places that aren’t just your kitchen. Your bathroom is a great place to start (but I’d clean them afterwards if I were you). Buy on Amazon $ 9 Free Shipping | Free Returns

