Ditch The Plastic And Stock Up on These Reusable Sandwich Bags Instead

One of my favorite lunches is the sandwich. You can’t argue with it: it’s a classic. What you put inside of the sandwich is completely up to you (although tuna fish is always good), but I’d recommend switching up what you put the sandwich itself inside of. For a while, I used to opt for plastic sandwich bags, but then I came across a better, more eco-friendly option that works well if you’re on the go, or even just working from home: reusable sandwich bags. For the record, they are great for storing more than just sandwiches. In fact, anything you can put in a plastic bag, you can put in these as well. To help you pick out the right ones, we’ve rounded up some of our favorites.

FOR THE BEST BAGS

Stasher Bags Scouted Contributor Jessica Booth loves Stasher bags. She writes, “not only can you use them to store food and snacks as you would a plastic Ziploc baggie, but they are also heat-resistant, can be washed in the dishwasher, can be thrown in the microwave or the oven, and can even be used to sous vide or boil your food.” Buy on Amazon $ 12 Free Shipping | Free Returns

FOR SPACE SAVING BAGS

reZip Bags These bags are made out of PEVA material that is easily washable and lightweight. But the best part about these is that they lie pretty flat, which is a great space saving solution. Buy on Amazon $ 20 Free Shipping | Free Returns

FOR CLOTH BAGS

Diweya Bags These are like little blankets for your sandwiches. Each comes in a pack of four with distinct designs so you can easily tell whose lunch is whose. Buy on Amazon $ 12 Free Shipping | Free Returns

FOR A COMPLETE SET

Nordic Nature Bags What’s great about these bags is that they come in a complete lunch set. So not only do you get a bag for your sandwich, but a smaller one for fruits and a few more for any more lunch items you might be bringing with you. Buy on Amazon $ 15 Free Shipping | Free Returns

Scouted relentlessly tries new products and scours the internet to recommend the best things for upgrading your life – so you don’t have to. Whatever you’re looking for, we’ve got you covered.

Scouted selects products independently and prices reflect what was available at the time of publish. Sign up for our newsletter for more recommendations and check out our coupon site for more deals. If you buy something from our posts, we may earn a small commission.