Riding Lawn Mowers, Because You’ve Got a Life Outside of Yard Maintenance

Having a yard is a total luxury—you’ve got a green space you can cruise through and lounge on any time you want, after all. But with all that yard comes great responsibility. Someone has to keep your grass cut and manicured, and if you don’t want to shell out for a lawn care service to do those outdoor chores for you, that someone is you.

While you could opt for a push mower, a riding lawn mower is a preferred choice if you have a larger lot, don’t feel like straining your back, and want to get your mowing done as quickly and efficiently as possible. Plus, during the scorching summer months ahead of us, you're not going to want to be using a push mower.

Riding lawn mowers admittedly aren’t cheap, but they’re made to last for years and can save you some serious time each week. Plus, when you stack up the cost of a mower against using a lawn service, you’ll make that money back in a year or so.

Interested in investing in a riding lawn mower? These are the best options out there right now.

Ryobi Electric Rear Engine Riding Lawn Mower This lawn mower is fully electric, so you don’t have to stress about having gas handy at your place or breathing in fumes while you mow. Enjoy up to 2.5 hours of run time on one charge and 12 different positions to allow you to cut your grass between 1.5 to 4.5 inches. This mower even has cool features like cruise control, LED headlights (for mowing in dim conditions), and a USB charger to ensure your phone doesn’t run out of juice while you’re hard at work. Buy at Amazon $ 4200 Free Shipping | Free Returns

Weibang Electric Rear Engine Riding Mower Weibang’s E-Rider looks more like a go-kart than a lawn mower, but this machine definitely gets the job done. You can enjoy up to two hours of mowing on a single charge and 10 cutting positions, ranging from one to four inches for that just-right look. This mower has an adjustable seat to help you get comfy while you mow, and LED lights in the front in case you feel like taking a spin at twilight. Buy at Home Depot $ 3450 Free Returns

Ariens Edge Dual Hydrostatic 42-in Zero-Turn Lawn Mower Got a huge yard and not a ton of spare time? This zero-turn mower from Ariens is not messing around. It features an impressive 52-inch mowing deck to help you power through your mowing duties as quickly and efficiently as possible. You’ll enjoy a responsive ride that lets you get as fast as seven miles per hour when you’re moving forward and three miles per hour when you’re backing up. The tires are even specially designed to help you navigate uneven terrain. Buy at Lowe's $ 3200

Cub Cadet 30 Inch Electric Cordless Riding Lawn Tractor Cub Cadet has been in the lawn care game for ages. Its battery-powered mower is compact but gets the job done. You can mow up to an acre on one charge without any fading power. A high-backed seat is made for your comfort, along with two armrests and two USB charging ports. Once you’re done mowing, simply plug in the battery—it’ll be fully charged again in four hours. Buy at Home Depot $ 3000 Free Shipping | Free Returns

