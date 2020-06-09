No Matter Where You Are, You Can Have Fresh Fish

I love seafood, and recently, I’ve been eating even more than I normally do. At the grocery store, even when things were normal, I never knew what they’d have in stock and if it’d be fresh or not. During this time, I’ve discovered that you can have seafood sent directly to your door, and most of the time, the seafood is sustainably sourced, which makes it that much tastier. So that you can add something a little fishy to your diet, we’ve rounded up some great seafood delivery options.

FOR HEALTHY SEAFOOD

SizzleFish Whole 30 Sampler SizzleFish will help you get fresh, quality seafood delivered to your doorstep with ease. They have great collections like their Healthy Eating Collection which includes Salmon packs, and other fish filled with healthy Omega-3 proteins, as well as Wild Caught Fish like Sockeye Salmon, Atlantic Cod, and more. Better yet, they have recipes on their site, so you don’t have to look too far to see how you should prepare what you’ve ordered. Buy on SizzleFish $ 85

FOR BUILDING YOUR OWN BOX

Thrive Market Seafood Box At Thrive Market, you can build your own box of sustainably sourced seafood. You get four slots for regular seafood, including Wild Caught Cod, Wild Caught Sea Scallops, and Wild Caught Peeled Shrimp, and then two deluxe slots where you can choose between Sockeye Salmon, Ahi Tuna, Snow Crab, and Lobster Tails. Buy on Thrive Market $ 170

FOR SURF & TURF

FOR FISH FILETS

Rastelli’s Wild Caught Albacore Tuna The famous New Jersey butcher shop has seafood, too. From Salmon Filets I’ll personally vouch for as delicious, to Icelandic Cod and Albacore Tuna, ordering from Rastelli’s is a great way to fill your freezer with high quality fish. Buy on Rastelli's $ 49

FOR FRESH LOBSTER

Lobster Anywhere Lobster Tails You can get Live Lobster shipped to you with Lobster Anywhere, which for some, will be exciting. If that’s not your thing, you can get lobster tails, as well as fresh sea scallops delivered to you as well, along with Lobster Bisque and Shrimp and Corn Chowder. Buy on Lobster Anywhere $ 34

