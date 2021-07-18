The Best Sex Toys Under $50 to Blow Your Mind (Not Your Budget)

A lot of sex toys, especially good sex toys, are expensive. But there are exceptions. Jokes about the relative ease of finding a dildo in a haystack aside, it is possible to find good sex toys for under $50, as long as you know where to look.

New York Toy Collective Bullet Vibrator Whether super portable, super small, or simply inexpensive, sometimes you just need a bullet vibrator. Though there are stronger bullets out there, New York Toy Collective’s is USB rechargeable, waterproof, and travel lockable. Shop at Babeland $

Tenga Iroha Mini Vibrator The Iroha Mini is a small, colorful vibrator that feels a little different from a bullet, since the droplet shape lets you use either the broader sides or narrow tip. It also runs on an AAA battery. While non-rechargeable batteries aren’t ideal for extended use, the ability to swap the battery (rather than having to re-charge) and keep going at a crucial moment can’t be discounted. Shop at Spectrum Boutique $ Shop at Babeland $

Double Pleasure Glass Dildo Set This set of two double-ended glass dildos gives you four options for penetration. Even though they can seem fragile, well-made glass sex toys are safe, smooth, and weighty. Bonus: they work with any body-safe lube. Shop at Spectrum Boutique $

Blush Neo Elite 7.5” Dual Density Dildo A dual-density silicone dildo for under $90? Dreams do come true. Dual density dildos have a squishy outside, often marketed for “realism” though really it just feels great, with a firm core that keeps them from flopping everywhere. The Neo Elite is 5.5” insertable, and has a suction-cup base that’s also strap-on harness compatible. Shop at Spectrum Boutique $

Gala Confetti Mini Anal Plug This tiny translucent confetti plug is perfect for butt-stuff beginners or anyone who loves a rainbow-bits aesthetic. It’s silicone, so remember to pair it with more thick, water-based lube than you think you need. Shop at Babeland $

Fun Factory Bootie Anal Plug For something just a little bit bigger, the Bootie is a firm yet flexible silicone butt plug with a tapered, narrow base that perfectly nestles between the butt cheeks. The gentle curve is easy to insert while still hitting the prostate or anterior vaginal wall. Shop at Babeland $

Under the Bed Restraints Good bondage gear is often synonymous with expensive bondage gear, but this velcro and nylon set makes it easy. Run the straps under any size mattress to restrain an enthusiastically consenting partner with padded, adjustable cuffs. Bonus: the set is machine washable. (Just use a laundry bag to reduce tangles and air dry.) Shop at Spectrum Boutique $

Scouted selects products independently and prices reflect what was available at the time of publish. Curious about a specific product or brand? Let us know! If you buy something from our posts, we may earn a small commission.