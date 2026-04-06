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Thanks to a symphony of deeply annoying nighttime noises, I’ve been having serious trouble falling (and staying) asleep lately. The recent Los Angeles heat wave means my apartment’s ancient (yet somehow “eco-friendly”) air conditioner has been running around the clock. Unfortunately, it clicks, beeps, and wheezes cold air into the room all night, jolting me awake on repeat.

Then there’s my adorable Frenchton puppy, Gnocchi, who sleeps at my feet and saws logs like it’s his full-time job. And, of course, the ever-present hum of generalized anxiety that comes with existing in 2026.

Needless to say, there are a lot of sounds (and vibes) I’m trying to mute in pursuit of a decent night’s sleep. In a perfect world, I’d retreat to something akin to Eleven’s sensory deprivation tank on Stranger Things, but for now, I’m turning to Bluetooth sleep headphones as a more realistic fix.

Sleep headphones are basically a more bed-friendly version of your standard pair, designed with bonus features like noise cancellation, softer components, and side-sleeper-approved silhouettes. The category runs the gamut—from $20 budget buys to $400 high-tech options—with plenty of variation in comfort, durability, and sound quality.

To separate the actually sleep-friendly from the purely aspirational, I tested a range of styles, including headbands, earbuds, blackout masks, and ultra-comfortable traditional designs. Read ahead to check out the ones that genuinely delivered.

Ozlo

Right off the bat, Ozlo Sleepbud’s shape and size are not what you expect—they’re super small. Equipped with Ozlo’s patented “eartips,” these sleepbuds feature a squishy soft silicone housing that fits entirely inside your ear. Unlike traditional earbuds, the hard plastic part of the bud never really directly enters or presses against your ear canal; it’s suspended in the middle of your outer ear.

Lying down on my side with the Ozlo in place, I couldn’t feel any pressure against my ear or head, and no discomfort in the canal. This was a big comfort test for me, because truth be told, I’m not an earbud guy. I’ve never liked cramming a hard plastic speaker in my ear, and I especially wouldn’t want to lie down with them in, but Ozlo engineered that pain away.

The speaker quality is where it gets interesting: I was hearing snare resonance, background vocals, and string scrapes on albums I’ve listened to a million times. I know these were designed with sleep in mind, and the app offers a ton of cool sleep sounds to choose from, but the sound quality is remarkable enough to make these suitable for daily wear. I also love that the Ozlo sleepbuds have a variety of built-in alarms, which are super helpful. I chose “Space Dust,” which is less sci-fi than it sounds, but offered a nice, gentle nudge that I much prefer to my phone’s.

Ozlo Sleepbuds Down From $345 Another feature I like is the “Sleep Timer,” which stops whatever you’re playing or a background sound at a preset time. You can also set the Ozlo to fade out whatever you’re streaming to sleep noises based on when you fall asleep. Meaning you could fall asleep to an audiobook and have the Ozlo automatically kick in some “Fireside” sounds. They use biometric sensors to pull this off, and it has a ton of great use cases. The app has a daily display that breaks down your sleep stages, heart rate, and asks how your sleep was, so you can compare your sleep to the data. It’s a great way to get the best sleep possible. Shop At OZLO $ 260

Musicozy

For dreamers on a budget, Musicozy might be your best bet. The sound quality, ease of use, and comfort have it punching above its weight. This is a full-eye mask with speakers embedded in the headband. I wasn’t sure I was ready for something so all-consuming, especially with the recent heat wave, but it was surprisingly lightweight, and I wouldn’t say it was hot by any measure.

The mask is made out of something called “ice silk,” which is a synthetic fiber mix that is smooth and breathable, an especially important property for something strapped to your face for eight hours. I haven’t had to clean mine yet, but it did come with instructions for removing the electronics and washing it.

For me, a single charge lasted about two nights (14-16 hours), which is above average. But if you forgot to charge it, it only takes about an hour to fully charge. I sometimes sleep on my side, so having the speaker pressed against my lobe was a concern, but it’s small and barely noticeable. I found I could get near total blackout coverage by simply lowering my mask down my face, but it wouldn’t always stay there, so your mileage may vary. T

Musicozy Bluetooth Sleep Headphones The sound quality isn’t ruined by heavy bassy, muddy mids, or a shrill treble. It’s clear and balanced, but don’t expect a premier sound experience. The controls are at the center of the forehead, so I looked like Dr. Manhattan pressing play, pause, adjusting the volume, and cycling through tracks. Again, it took some getting used to, but the interface is mostly intuitive. Shop At Amazon $ 50

SleepPhones

On one of the first days of testing the SleepPhones, I woke up after whatever I was listening to had finished, and completely forgot they were on until I saw myself in the hallway mirror. SleepPhones are feature-light; they don’t have any noise cancellation or noise-blocking features beyond the fact that you’re wearing fabric with a speaker over your ears.

The “Effortless” pair that I tried has wireless charging, which was neat. I had to play around with the charger and the headband a bit to get them to connect, and I also had to move the speakers around to find the sweet spot. It’s a bit fussy at first, but I got used to it pretty quickly.

Connecting to my phone to listen to Spotify and audiobooks was a breeze, and as far as I could tell, the signal was strong, even when I lay on my side (a problem with some other Bluetooth sleeping headphones). As for the speakers’ sound quality, it’s great for podcasts, sleep sounds, and audiobooks.

SleepPhones Effortless Wireless Sleep Headphones These aren’t audiophile headphones by any means, but you shouldn’t expect that from any sleep headphones. I found that they drowned out the background noise, provided decent audio quality, and were super comfortable. However, lying on my back sometimes made the speakers move around. Adjusting the speakers is part of the package, but it never got so bad that it kept me up at night. Fussy but comfortable, light on features yet delivers a streaming sleep band with no frills. Shop At Amazon $ 100

Manta

I wasn’t aware of how bright my room was with the lights out until I put on the Manta Sleep Mask—its C-shaped eye cups truly blacked out the world for me while I ironically listened to white noise. The blackout aspect of the Manta is its biggest appeal, but the sound quality is surprisingly good for both music and audiobooks. I was able to get the volume loud enough to mute the AC and Gnocchi’s snoring, but it doesn’t offer any noise canceling or blocking beyond the muffling provided by the fabric and speakers in front of your ear.

I also tried the optional second strap for increased stability, but didn’t find that I actually needed it. I had to slide the speakers into place using the provided tabs, but once they were in place, they stayed put—even as I rolled around. Having to move speakers inside a headband is a common frustration amongst the Bluetooth sleep band world, but Manta has addressed it in its own unique way.

Lying on my side is comfortable because the speakers are padded. I don’t feel any hard edges against my ear or skull, but it is noticeable at first. The Bluetooth connection stays strong even when you roll over, probably because the receiver isn’t built into the speaker, which is great if you’re prone to tossing and turning.

Manta Sound Sleep Mask (New Gen) The removable, infinitely repositionable eye cups are a good idea, since this is a one-size-fits-all mask with an adjustable strap. I don’t generally love one-size-fits-all wearables, but the adjustability and thoughtful design make this quite comfortable. I haven’t had to wash it since I got it, but the electronic components slide out easily, so you can give it a bath without damaging it. The fabric reminds me of some kind of futurist sports wear. It’s lightweight and has some perforations for breathability. Shop At Manta $ 159

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