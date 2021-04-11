The Best Airplane Snack Is Now the Best Hiking Snack

Whenever I have been on a plane and the flight attendant came around with snacks, it was always an easy choice: Stroopwafels. Of all the airplane foods, those were the best, by a long shot. They’re not overly crumbly like the acclaimed biscotti, and they’re not too dry like pretzels either. No, they are the perfect balance of sweet, chewy, and delicious. And somehow, this brand has managed to make them even better by turning them into performance fuel, worthy of being eaten almost every day.

Stinger Waffles Buy at Amazon $ 19 Free Shipping | Free Returns

Stinger Waffles are my all time favorite snack and I pretty much take them everywhere I go, whether that’s on hikes or just walks around the block— I keep a few in my backpack no matter what. They replace granola bars and trail mix in my mind. They come in several different flavors and each is better than the last. There’s a strawberry flavor that will take you back to eating strawberry shortcake, a chocolate flavor that tastes like you're eating a brownie (heat it up and it’s a molten lava cake), and a honey one and tastes simply delicious. Each one is just a layer of honey, chocolate, or strawberry layered in between two crunchy, crumbly waffles. The snack gives me an energy boost without weighing me down, like other energy snacks so frequently do.

If you’re looking for a snack for any occasion, I can’t recommend Stinger Waffles enough. They somehow managed to turn my favorite airplane snack into a hiking snack, after all.

