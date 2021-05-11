The Most Comfortable Leggings I’ve Tried Are from Quince

Scouting Report: Leggings are tricky to nail, but Quince’s Ultra-Soft Performance Leggings have nailed the balance between comfort and support. They’re made from recycled material and are softer than soft.

I’m pretty picky when it comes to leggings. If they’re too long, dig in at the waist, or are just slightly uncomfortable in any way, they’re gone. After finding Quince’s leggings, I want to toss out every pair I owned before (including my Lululemon ones). Okay, that’s slightly hyperbolic, but I truly want to wear these leggings every day.

They’re incredibly soft, durable, and breathable. I took them on a hike in upstate New York and felt like I could scale the entire mountain. The softness of the fabric these are made of is unlike any legging I’ve tried before. It feels like a worn in T-shirt, but it’s not cotton — it’s a mixture of recycled polyester and spandex. They’re completely opaque (and squat-proof, you know I checked) and feature only a handful of seams, rather than one on each side of your leg. I also got them as bike shorts, which are now my go-to for weekend hangs and will be especially essential come summertime because the material is quick-drying, moisture-wicking, and antimicrobial.

When it comes to design, I have zero qualms. The waistband doesn’t dig in, but still keeps you smoothed and secure. The outer seam is nowhere to be found, making them sleek and comfortable. There’s even a hidden pocket for things like your ID or even your vaccination card. After a full day of wear, they didn’t stretch a centimeter, making them the most reliable leggings in my drawer. These leggings are the missing link between loungewear and activewear, and I need about six more pairs so I don’t have to go a day without them.

