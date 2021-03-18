This Soft, Supportive Bra from American Eagle Has Replaced All My Others

My closet cleaning sessions in the last couple of months have differed vastly from previous years. Usually, I’m looking to donate pieces that I just haven’t reached for — these days, that feels like half of my closet. But if there’s one area where my cleanout has increased, it’s undergarments. I’ve been much pickier about the bras and underwear I wear on a daily basis. If it’s not comfortable for an entire day, it’s gone, and I’m selective about what I’m adding to that collection.

Aerie Ribbed Lace Scoop Bralette Buy at American Eagle $ 18

One of the newest additions to my bra wardrobe has been the Aerie Ribbed Lace Scoop Bralette and it easily passed my tests. The ribbed cotton layer is trendy and comfortable, while the broad lace band adds a little sexiness to an otherwise plain bra. The straps are fully adjustable and even after sitting all day, the band doesn’t roll or pinch. But the best feature, for me, is the interior layer. It’s not padded, but there is a second layer of cotton that is soft and breathable against my skin. My first purchase was the Heather Gray, but it also comes in Olive Fun, Heather Frost, and Black. If I could get away with wearing this bra every day, I would. Honestly, I’ve already worn it three days in a row and I’m not mad about it.

There’s nothing like finding a bra that you don’t want to take off, especially these days. This is the first bra I’ve bought during the pandemic that I know I will continue to wear as I go back to an office. It’s comfortable, supportive, and soft, which is the trifecta of descriptions I need in my undergarments.

Scouted selects products independently and prices reflect what was available at the time of publish. Sign up for our newsletter for even more recommendations. Don’t forget to check out our coupon site to find apparel deals from L.L.Bean, Lands’ End, Gap, and more. If you buy something from our posts, we may earn a small commission.