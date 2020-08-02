Now That Sports Are Back, Show Your Support With a Team Face Mask

Within the first week of being told to wear a mask and before more companies started making them, I dug through my T-shirt drawer to make my own. I pulled out a freebie shirt I got from going to the home opener for the NY Rangers. Hockey was on pause but that didn’t mean I couldn’t rep my favorite team. Now that sports are slowly coming back, with hockey, basketball, and baseball restarting, it’s time to consider how we’ll support our favorite teams. A team-branded face mask is an accessory that just makes sense, but now you don’t have to make your own like I did. These masks are offered for a bunch of different different teams, so find your favorite.

Gameday Adjustable Face Cover: FOCO partnered with the MLB to make face masks and neck gaiters that will be worn by a majority of the players. Now, they're the Official On-Field Gaiter (or Face Cover) of Major League Baseball. Even Dr. Fauci wore one of these to throw out the first pitch of the Nationals game. You can get these masks with your favorite team logo and favorite player’s number.

Gameday Adjustable Face Cover Buy on FOCO $ 15

RebelVibesStore Face Masks: These triple-layer masks are completely machine washable and can be customized if you’d rather ties than elastic. The fabric features teams from the NFL, MLB, and NBA, as well as some college sports teams.

RebelVibesStore Face Masks Buy on Etsy $ 13

GeminisPassionCo NBA Sports Mask: If you want something a little more simple, these are the masks for you. Your favorite basketball team’s logo is emblazoned on a solid black mask. It’ll remain secure and comfortable, even if you get into a debate with your neighbor about how good their Lebron actually is.

GeminisPassionCo NBA Sports Mask Buy on Etsy $ 12

Panpanrui Headbands Sun Proof Headband Bandana: Balaclava-style masks are the perfect thing to keep on hand for now and for when you’re standing in the freezing cold, cheering for your favorite team next season. These come as two-packs, which means you don’t have to worry about washing everything single time you wear it.

Panpanrui Headbands Sun Proof Headband Bandana Buy on Amazon $ 17

ResinatingExpression All Team MLB Face Mask: Maybe you’re just really happy that baseball is back. In that case, get a mask that showcases all the logos of the league’s teams. These are adjustable and come in a few different sizes to ensure a perfect fit.

ResinatingExpression All Team MLB Face Mask Buy on Etsy $ 11

