You Need a Stability Ball in Your Home Gym and Your Home Office

Exercise is great. But exercising when you don’t even know you are is even better. With a stability ball as a chair, you can strengthen your core while working. Or you can do an intense ab workout on them, whatever you prefer. Whether you’re looking to upgrade your home office or your home gym, a stability ball is a great idea. To help out, we’ve rounded up some of our favorite options.

FOR AN ECO-CONSCIOUS BALL

Dynapro Exercise Ball This exercise ball is built to last. It’s made of 100% recycled material that delivers a greater degree of resistance to sharp objects on the floor and on your clothing that may come in contact. It’s great for a stability ball, or a desk chair, whatever you prefer. Buy on Amazon $ 24 Free Shipping | Free Returns

FOR AN EXTRA THICK BALL

Live Infinitely Exercise Ball If you’re worried about your ball popping, go with this one. Not only is it made of extra thick material, it is also backed by a one year warranty, in case something happens to it. Buy on Amazon $ 24 Free Shipping | Free Returns

FOR A QUICK INFLATING BALL

Trideer Exercise Ball The worst part of an exercise ball has got to be inflating it. But this ball comes with an extra quick pump, so you can inflate it in no time. Buy on Amazon $ 25 Free Shipping | Free Returns

FOR A SLIP RESISTANT BALL

BalanceFrom Ball If you’re planning on doing some intense ab workouts, try this ball out. It’s slip resistant so you won’t fall off of it, and easy to clean, too. That means you can get as sweaty as you want to and your stability ball won’t. Buy on Amazon $ 11 Free Shipping | Free Returns

