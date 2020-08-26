Get a Step Up on Home Improvement with One of These Ladders

Whether it’s painting, cleaning, or anything of the sort, home improvement is easier when you can actually reach your entire home. I used to use a stool or chair to get those hard to reach places, but after a few close calls, I decided an upgrade was in order. If you don’t have one already, a step ladder is a must for any home. With one, you can reach all the hard to reach spots, and not feel like you’re going to fall, either. To help you pick out the perfect step ladder, we’ve rounded up some of our favorites.

FOR A MINI LADDER

Little Giant Ladders Velocity This step ladder looks just like a ladder, just miniature. It has tip and glide wheels so you can transport it easily around the house, and you can easily adjust it into different positions as well. Buy on Amazon $ 200 Free Shipping | Free Returns

FOR A KITCHEN LADDER

Greenco Super Strong Step Stool This folding step stool is perfect for keeping in the kitchen. When you pull on the handle, it transforms itself into a step stool, and is just as easy to put away too. The snacks in the back of the kitchen cupboard will no longer escape your grasp. Buy on Amazon $ 15 Free Shipping | Free Returns

FOR THREE STEPS

Cosco Step Stool This classic step ladder has three steps so you can get up high and reach anything. It comes in seven different colors and it folds up easily so you can store it practically anywhere. Buy on Amazon $ 69 Free Shipping | Free Returns

FOR TWO STEPS

GoPlus Step Ladder If you don’t need to reach the highest highs of your home, this two-step ladder is a great option. It’s extremely sleek so it can be easily stored when not in use, and the front bar has extra grip, so you have something sturdy to hold onto when you’re up top. Buy on Amazon $ 45 Free Shipping | Free Returns

FOR HAND RAILS

LUIS LADDERS Step Ladder For those more height adverse folks, this step ladder has handrails that make going up and down easier. It has three steps, a space-saving folding design, and has cross supports for extra sturdiness. Buy on Amazon $ 35 Free Shipping | Free Returns

Scouted relentlessly tries new products and scours the internet to recommend the best things for upgrading your life – so you don’t have to. Whatever you’re looking for, we’ve got you covered.

Scouted selects products independently and prices reflect what was available at the time of publish. Sign up for our newsletter for more recommendations and check out our coupon site for more deals. If you buy something from our posts, we may earn a small commission.