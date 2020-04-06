Step Up Your Vacuuming Game With These Stick Vacuums

My stick vacuum has changed my life. I used to think of a vacuum as something inherently big, bulky, loud, and attached to the wall. I thought hand vacuums were the way to go. I was wrong. Stick vacuums are amazing because many are wireless so you have complete freedom of movement, and many can convert into handheld vacuums and dust busters, that offer more power. It’s a two-in-one that dreams are made of. I’ve stepped up my vacuuming game recently, and here are some of our favorite stick vacuums so you can, too.

FOR THE MOST SUCTION POWER

Dyson Cyclone V10 The Dyson Cyclone has a huge engine that can suck up just about anything, while maintaining the versatility and sleekness of a stick vacuum. It’s motor generates the same amount of power as a full size vacuum which is crazy, since it can easily transform into a handheld dust buster, too. With its wireless capabilities, and 60 minutes of run time, it makes cord vacuums a thing of the past. Buy on Amazon $ 400 Free Shipping | Free Returns

FOR THE LIGHTEST

Bissell Featherweight Stick The Bissel is the lightest option you can get. It’s powered by a cord, which is good if you’re someone who often forgets to charge things (me). It is great as a stair cleaner, a regular vacuum, and a dust buster, and is really compact and easily storable. This is definitely a great option. Buy on Amazon $ 30 Free Shipping | Free Returns

FOR THE LONGEST BATTERY LIFE

Shark ION F80 The Shark has the longest run time (80 minutes!) which is more important than you’d think. It comes with two batteries that you can charge so if one loses juice, you can easily swap in the other one. It has multi-flex technology that allows it to bend at odd angles so you can easily get under beds, sofas, and into corners. And the duo design is great for picking up fine dust and large debris on both carpets and hardwood floors. Buy on Amazon $ 289 Free Shipping | Free Returns

FOR THE SMART OPTION

Tineco PURE ONE S11 The Tineco is the one I have, and I love it. I thought my apartment was extremely clean until I started using it. It shines a blue light over things so you can spot every bit of dust, and has a blue light near the handle that turns red and activates the iLoop technology to increase suction power when a spot is particularly dirty. It also connects to your phone and makes vacuuming fun by showing the stats of how much you’ve cleaned, as well as when it’s time to change the filter or if there’s anything wrong with the suction. It also can easily transform into a handheld dust buster, too. Buy on Amazon $ 349 Free Shipping | Free Returns

