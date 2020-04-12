Claim Victory with These Strategy Board Games

I’ve been playing a lot more board games recently. And while games like Yahtzee and Battleship are both super fun, they feel a little more luck oriented at times. I’ve been wanting to use this time at home to get better at things, and so I’ve started playing strategy board games: games that have a lot less to do with a roll of the dice, and more to do with planning and executing. They are a great way not only to exercise your mind, but to spend quality time with those around you as well. And plus, victory is only that much sweeter when you know there was little chance involved. Here are some of our favorites.

FOR BUILDING

Minecraft Builders & Biomes If you or your kids are Minecraft fans, this board game is a great way to get off the computer for a bit. Build beautiful structures, mine resources, collect weapons, fight mobs, and explore the world of Minecraft. Buy on Amazon $ 35 Free Shipping | Free Returns

FOR PLANTING

Photosynthesis Fight for light in this game of trees. In Photosynthesis, you get to take your trees through their entire life cycle, from seedling to full bloom to rebirth, and earn points as their leaves collect energy from the revolving sun’s rays. Buy on Amazon $ 40 Free Shipping | Free Returns

FOR CAPTURING

Stratego I love Stratego, and this version gets rid of those annoying stickers you had to put on that’d always fall off. Two players go head to head trying to capture the other team’s flag first. Buy on Amazon $ 39 Free Shipping | Free Returns

FOR INVADING

Vikings Invasion of England Gain fame, riches, and settle down in your new home as a Viking voyaging to England. The team controlling the most cities in England by the end wins the game. Buy on Amazon $ 75 Free Shipping | Free Returns

FOR SPYING

Spy Alley Whereas Clue is all about information accumulation, Spy Alley can end abruptly. Role play as a spy and try to keep your identity a secret while trying to unearth other’s identity. It’s a deceptively easy game to learn, but only gets harder and harder to master. Buy on Amazon $ 35 Free Shipping | Free Returns

