I Have No Excuse Not To Wear Sunscreen Everyday Thanks To Supergoop

I’ve always envied people who wear sunscreen every day. Like, I know you’re supposed to, but I could never find a sunscreen that worked for me and my skin type (dry)—especially one that I could apply before my makeup. Now, I know some makeup already has SPF in the formula, but mine typically don't. With that said, I figured as a beauty writer I should probably take my own advice and start wearing sunscreen every day, and after some research on different brands, I decided to go with Supergoop.

What Is Supergoop?

Never heard of the brand? Supergoop is a skincare brand solely dedicated to “suncare.” All of their clean and cruelty-free products contain sun protection. Depending on the product, you’ll find either SPF 40 or SPF 50 that work to protect against UVA, UVB and IRA rays.

In addition to sunscreen, Supergoop also has CC cream, moisturizer, refreshing mist, eye cream, lip balm, etc. Essentially, whatever products you could possibly want to have SPF in it, the brand has them available.

My Experience With Supergoop

I received a shipment of goodies from Supergoop, mostly regular sunscreen. As soon as I opened the box, I put a bottle of their best-selling Unseen Sunscreen SPF in my makeup case so it would become second nature to apply it.

The Unseen Sunscreen has SPF 40 and claims to be ideal for all skin types. (For even more protection, the brand’s most popular Play Everyday Lotion SPF 50 is a must.)

As someone with dry skin, I hoped it would live up to its claim. I applied a dime-sized amount to my finger and worked it into my face. Sometimes after sunscreen application, I feel a filmy layer on my face, but I did not with the Unseen Sunscreen. If anything, my skin felt hydrated and shall I say moisturized? Plus, a little goes a long way with this sunscreen so you can say goodbye to those endless squeezes to get full coverage.

Supergoop Unseen Sunscreen SPF 40 This non-greasy formula wore wonderfully under my makeup. Buy at Supergoop $ 34 Free Shipping

Unlike other sunscreens, my face wasn’t left ghostly white or tacky after application. It actually wasn’t visible on my face at all, which is not something I can usually say about other sunscreens. Oh, and there’s no scent. I can’t stand super fragrant products so this formula earned some extra brownie points for being fragrance-free.

In addition to the sunscreen, I tried the Glow Stick. I love a good highlight so my eyes instantly gravitated to this product. For those looking for a subtle glow, this is for you. Personally, it was a little too subtle for me because I like an extreme glow. If you’re going to the beach and want a natural, sun-kissed look, then this is for you. However, for those looking for a highlight you can see from outer space, this is definitely not it.

The packaging says to reapply every two hours, but I didn’t. I felt fine with the one-time application, however, I’d definitely opt for the (Re)setting Refreshing Mist to not only keep my makeup in tact, but also reapply an additional layer of sunscreen throughout the day.

Supergoop (Re)Setting Refreshing Mist SPF 40 This spray is great for touchups throughout the day when you don't want to wash off your makeup and start from scratch. Buy at Supergoop $ 32 Free Shipping

What If I Want To Get A Tan?

Now, I don’t care for a tan, but there definitely are people who do. If you’re one of those people who are afraid to wear sunscreen to the beach over the fear of not getting a tan, don’t be silly. Yes, you might feel better with sun-kissed skin, but your skin won’t look or feel great in the long run. Did you know that according to the Skin Cancer Foundation, “Ninety percent of skin aging is caused by the sun and people who use sunscreen with an SPF of 15 or higher daily show 24 percent less skin aging than those who do not use sunscreen daily?”

However, if you’re looking to get a slight tan there are safer options. Supergoop’s Sunless Tan is a sprayable tanning lotion that protects skin while also building natural color in just two to four hours. It’s also water-resistant for up to 80 minutes so you can go catch those waves without worry.

Supergoop Healthy Glow Sunless Tan The safe way to achieve a sun-kissed glow. Buy at Supergoop $ 38 Free Shipping

Scouted selects products independently and prices reflect what was available at the time of publish. Prices are accurate at the time of publication, but are subject to change. Sign up for our newsletter for more recommendations and deals. If you buy something from our posts, we may earn a small commission.