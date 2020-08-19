Impossible to Clean? These Products Will Make You Think Twice.

If there has been one thing I’ve learned during this time, it’s that cleaning can actually be enjoyable. Getting stubborn stains off of things I once thought impossible to clean has been a real joy. As it turns out, you just need a little elbow grease and the right materials to clean just about anything. To help you clean your home and tough to clean items, we’ve rounded up some of our favorite cleaning supplies for things we once thought were impossible to actually clean.

FOR CLEANING YOUR WATER BOTTLE

Bottle Bright Tablets If you’re a reusable water bottle user, you know that the stainless steel inside of it can start to turn a funky color and give off a certain aroma. While hot water and soap might’ve been your only option in the past, this tablet is super easy to use. Simply plop it into your bottle with water for fifteen minutes, and your bottle will be as good as new. Buy on Amazon $ 8 Free Shipping | Free Returns

FOR CLEANING YOUR FURNITURE

Guardsman Water Mark Remover Cloth I used to think ring stains on wood was a death sentence. Then I came across these. Each cloth comes with a magical formula that somehow, someway gets rid of ring stains. It requires a little bit of elbow grease, but it gets the job done. Buy on Amazon $ 5 Free Shipping | Free Returns

FOR CLEANING YOUR DISHWASHER

Lemi Shine Natural Dishwasher Cleaner Scouted Contributor Steven John knows that cleaning a dishwasher is no fun, “but if you’ve ever smelled a truly soiled dishwasher — you’ll make regular dishwasher cleaning a part of your regimen, grudgingly or not.” If you run a cycle with these tablets, once a week or so, it should help maintain a clean dishwasher with ease. Buy on Amazon $ 21 Free Shipping | Free Returns

FOR CLEANING GROUT

Rubbermaid Reveal Power Scrubber Cleaning grout in the shower or on tile is impossible. Or so I thought, until I got me one of these. This tiny handheld power scrubber will clean pretty much any place in your home that you’ve been wondering how to clean — think kitchen floors, tight corners, or anything with tile. It also works well on the stovetop, too. Buy on Amazon $ 16 Free Shipping | Free Returns

