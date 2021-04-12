These Sustainable Linen Sheets Are Both Cool and Comfortable

Finding the right pair of sheets has always been a daunting task for me — some sleep too warm, cause itchiness, and are flat out uncomfortable. And when I finally did find a set that my my expectations, a middle-of-the-night nosebleed took them out of commission (not even washing them countless times could prevent them from looking like the remnants of a murder scene).

In my pursuit to find a new pair of sheets, I stumbled across Bed Threads, a sustainable bedding company that makes cooling sheets made from flax linen materials. Flax linen, according to the brand, is a humble plant that requires less water and fewer pesticides to cultivate than other materials, and can provide multiple benefits to sleepers of all kinds. The brand also boasts a 100% carbon neutral manufacturing and use of plastic-free packaging. It’s basically a win-in.

Lavender 100% Flax Linen Sheet Set Buy at Bed Threads $ 210

If you are curious to know what my experience with the Lavender 100% Flax Linen Sheet Set was like, let me start by saying this pair of sheets put my old ones to shame. Not only do they sleep cool, are itch-free, and boast a cozy, air-light texture, but even after one wash, they still maintain their integrity. Now, I haven’t dried them in the drier yet, but even a nice air dry outside on a clothing line didn’t compromise them in any way.

Aesthetically speaking, I couldn’t be more in love with the cheerful color of these sheets, as while they are marketed as lavender online, they look much more like a dusty rose pink in person. This, of course, was a much-appreciated upgrade from the indigo pair I was sleeping on for years, as while they were definitely comfy, they weren’t the most attractive.

Since I recently purchased a queen bed (I was a twin sleeper for far too long), and wanted to start off with brand new bedding to mark the occasion, these sheets were definitely the perfect housewarming treat to myself. Now I just have to find the perfect rosey comforter to match.

