Scouted’s Tried-and-Tested Guide to the Best Sweatpants

As it turns out, sweatpants aren’t just for lazy days spent on the couch anymore. I mean, that’s one of their most beautiful functions, too, but there are other varieties—one’s to be worn in other seasons besides winter, and ones that will make you feel like you’re not wearing sweatpants at all. We’ve tried plenty of sweatpants, and written about some of our favorites. If you’re looking for a pair, look no further. We’ve rounded up our top sweat picks, all in one place.

French Terry Sweatpants I want to wear these sweatpants every single day I can. “The fabric is soft yet lightweight and breathable so there’s no sweat going on with these sweatpants. There is a subtle texture, which makes them feel a little more grown up and stylized. The waistband has a drawstring, so you can tie them up and just head on over to your favorite spot on the couch. But most of all, despite being supremely comfortable, they aren’t schlumpy.” Buy at Huckberry $ 88

Alo Yoga Impel Sweatpants Looking for sweatpants that might fool you into thinking they’re not? Alo Yoga’s Impel Sweats are the way to go. “Imagine your favorite waffle knit sweater or even towel. That’s what these feel like, just on your legs, thanks to a honeycomb jacquard interior. These have zippered pockets on both sides and an additional one on the rear, which for me, solves the age old problem of stuff accidentally falling out of my sweatpant pockets. They are meant to be worn on the go, so the fabric is stretchy in a way that allows for plenty of range of motion, whether you need it for a Warrior I pose or to reach that can on the top shelf in the grocery store.” Buy at ALO YOGA $ 140

All Day Sweatpants These win the award for softest sweats I’ve tried. They are also great to be worn in other seasons, besides winter. “These are lightweight and breezy so you can wear them no matter the season, and tailored so you maintain definition in your body instead of looking like a pile of dirty clothing.” Buy at Outdoor Voices $ 88

Women’s Dream Pants Scouted Editor Jillian Lucas loves these sweatpants for almost any occasion. She writes, “Years ago, I had a pair of double-knit pants that I got from J.Crew that I wore until the seams burst. They were a thick Ponte fabric, almost like a soft neoprene, and they made me feel like I was wearing leggings, but they were work-appropriate. The Dream Pants make me feel similarly, except instead of leggings, it’s sweatpants. The double-knit fabric is cozy but structured, featuring an external pintuck detail, and an elastic waistband for a trouser-like look. The hem is also easily cuffable, which is perfect for us shorter girls.” Buy at Everlane $ 68

Women’s Fleece Sweatpants Scouted Editor Jillian Lucas deems these “the perfect sweatpants.” She writes, “ Finding comfortable sweatpants isn’t the most revolutionary thing, but there’s something so satisfying about finding a pair that doesn’t constrict your ankles, doesn’t feel loose on your waist, and is extremely soft. These sweatpants do all three. The elastic waistband features a drawstring so you can situate yourself. The ankle elastics aren’t overly tight, but you’re able to scrunch them up if need be. But the biggest thing these have going for them is that holy moly they are soft. I have no shame in admitting that I wore these practically all weekend before deciding that they needed to be washed.” Buy at Richer Poorer $ 72

