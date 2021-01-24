I’ve Worn This Outdoor Voices Sweatshirt Almost Every Day Since I Got It

Are you the kind of person that immediately wears their new clothing day after day or are you normal? I am that kind of person, especially when it comes to loungewear. While looking for the perfect throw-on-and-go sweatshirt to wear consistently while working from home, I asked for the Outdoor Voices Nimbus Cropped Hoodie for Christmas, and reader, I’ve worn it almost every day since the 25th.

You may be thinking that it’s just your average sweatshirt, and you’re partially right. There aren’t any bells and whistles here. Heck, there isn’t even a front pocket, but that’s what makes it the best sweatshirt I own. The not-too-cropped silhouette paired with the simple front, sans kangaroo pouch, makes this sweatshirt a much more work-appropriate (really, Zoom appropriate right now) top than my other hoodies. I opted for it in Basalt, which is a washed black that works well with basically any color you pair it with, but it also comes in Earl Grey (a lavender) and Vine (forest green).

The Nimbus Hoodie is made from 100% cotton, so you know it’s durable. The inside is soft and fleecy, but never stuffy and the outer layer is crisp and tightly woven for a polished look. I’ve worn it as a top with a pair of jeans and boots but it’s also become the thing I throw on when my workday is done and my sweatpants are on. It has easily earned a spot to hang in my closet amongst my button downs and blouses, which is quite the accomplishment if you’ve seen my closet.

Outdoor Voices Nimbus Cropped Hoodie Buy at Outdoor Voices $ 88

