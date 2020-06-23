This Best-Selling Dress Is So Affordable, You’ll Want More than One

I live for a good T-shirt dress. The lightweight, breathable cotton and loose silhouette make it the perfect thing to throw on when it’s just too hot to function. These days, we can’t all sit around the house in shorts and a tank top, so why not get a T-shirt dress? They can be casual or dressy, depending on your mood (and accessories) and a best-selling one is on sale right now. Amazon is marking down dozens of its private label styles, including the Daily Ritual Lived-in Cotton Roll-Sleeve Crewneck T-Shirt Dress.

This wardrobe essential is made from 100% cotton and was treated with an enzyme wash to make it feel like it’s been broken in without ever wearing it. Pair it with some sneakers for a casual weekend outfit or throw on some heels and statement jewelry and you’re ready to to impress. Plus, it comes in more than a dozen colors, so you can get it in multiple colors.

Daily Ritual Lived-in Roll-Sleeve Crewneck T-Shirt Dress Buy on Amazon $ 10

Scouted selects products independently and prices reflect what was available at the time of publish. Sign up for our newsletter for more recommendations and deals. Curious about a specific product or brand? Let us know! If you buy something from our posts, we may earn a small commission.